Android | Learn the best shortcut to unlock your mobile camera | OS | camera | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Mobile phones | Gestures | abbreviation | nda | nnni | data

It’s possible that you didn’t take a photo or video event because you took too long to open your phone’s camera; However, terminals with the operating system Android, they have a shortcut function that allows you to quickly access the camera after double-clicking the physical button that lowers the volume Do you want to know this configuration? Follow the letter all the steps that we will teach you below.

It is a configuration of gestures or shortcuts to open the camera without having to open the lock MobileFind and tap the app to just take photos or videos. It is a method that will help you in the occasions when you want to capture an event instantly and share it with your friends, family or social networks.

Best shortcut to unlock cell phone camera

First, access the “Settings” or “Settings” of your cell phone, you will find it accompanied by a cogwheel or gear icon.

Click on the “Lock Screen” section.

Finally, find the “Turn on Camera” option and activate the switch.

Done, what this Android gadget or shortcut will do is that after pressing the volume down button twice, your smartphone camera will open, regardless of whether the device is locked. If you want to deactivate the above function, go back to the above settings and deactivate the “Turn on camera” option.

Are you bored in your spare time? Don’t know what to do apart from browsing social networks? Well, we recommend you to try the most downloaded Android games of the week, and you can see them by clicking here And follow the steps in the note to install it on your device.

What is the small hole on the bottom of your Android phone