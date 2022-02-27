Apple urgently updates iOS and macOS due to global security flaws

iOS vulnerabilities are already being exploited by hackers (Photo: Zacharie Scheurer/dpa)

Apple released a major update at the last minute Which fixes security vulnerabilities on your devices iPhone, iPad and Mac. The Cupertino, California-based company said the updates fix vulnerabilities that cybercriminals were already exploiting by visiting tampered websites.

According to Apple, the affected devices are:

– The iPhone 6s

– All iPad Pros

– The iPad Air of the second generation

– The IPAD From the fifth generation

– The ipad mini From the fourth generation

– Hardware ipod touch of the seventh generation.

all of these You will receive an update to iOS 15.3.1 or iPadOS 15.3.1. Mac computers must be updated to macOS 12.2.1.

Who are these users for? No iOS update offered yetIt should proceed as follows: Connect iPhone or iPad To the charger, activate the WLAN, go to “Settings / General / Software Update” and then click “Download and Install”. In the Macyou can start the update from the Apple menu under “System Settings / Software Update” by clicking “Update Now”.

Apple also announced its intention to do so Important settings to prevent misuse of AirTags. Along with Apple devices, these little tags are part of the “Find” network. Items equipped with it, from bags to keychains, can be searched and found over the network.

However, AirTags can also be used for malicious purposes If it is placed on something without the knowledge of the wearer. To guard against potential stalking, iPhone users now receive an on-screen warning if they permanently wear someone else’s AirTag. In addition, an alert will sound after 24 hours at the latest if they are near someone who is not holding an iPhone.

In the future , Air card setting It will also display a notification that tracking people without their consent is a crime in many regions of the world.

in general, Apple will improve notifications and warningsSince then, according to the brand, there have been reports of users receiving warnings due to AirPods in the vicinity, but not when it comes to AirTags.

In addition, Apple says it is studying the possibility of optimizing the location of the AirTag, improving the logic of iPhone alerts due to these tags, linking iPhone warnings to playing an alert sound on the AirTag to more accurately determine its location, as well as changing the alert sound and increasing its volume.

The device can automatically update itself overnight while charging, so you don’t have to worry about updating it yourself. You only need to adjust the setting once by following these steps:

Go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Touch Automatic Updates, then turn on Download iOS Updates.

Enable the installation of iOS updates. Your device will be updated to the latest version of iOS or iPadOS automatically. Some updates may have to be installed manually.

