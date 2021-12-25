WhatsApp | The trick to add Christmas wallpaper to the app keyboard | technology | app | Applications | trick | Tutorial | Smartphone | Mobile phones | Android | nda | nnni | data

The WhatsApp It is an instant messaging application, and since the day it was purchased by the current Meta company, the mentioned platform has been adding a large number of privacy and security tools and a new interface modification, one of which allows you to change the keyboard theme, so, on the occasion of Christmas in December, we will teach you how to put Christmas wallpaper on your smartphone keyboard.

It is important to clarify that it will not be necessary to install additional applications, since The WhatsApp It has a native tool for changing keyboard background. However, to perform this trick, it will be necessary to download the Christmas wallpaper from Google Photos, and it does not matter what size you prefer because it can be modified.

How to set Christmas wallpaper on WhatsApp keyboard

First, make sure The WhatsApp You have no pending updates on Google Play.

Then open the app and enter any chat, it can be individual or group.

Click once on the bar where you write your messages.

The keyboard will open with letters and numbers. At the top right you will see the three vertical dots icon (…), tap on it.

After that, they will show other options, click “Theme”.

Here a new window of 'Themes' will open, you can change the color and choose the landscape and gradients it offers you The WhatsApp But, click on the My Topics button present at the beginning.

Now, select an image from your gallery, of course the one you downloaded from Google. Locate it where you want it and click "Next".

Adjust the brightness, we recommend between 60% or 70% so you can see the letters.

Finally, click on Apply.

Ready, your theme will be changed and you will now feel the spirit of Christmas while chatting with your friends, family or co-workers. This trick can fit perfectly if you also change the background of the conversation, you can for example put a snowy landscape or Santa Claus on his reindeer.

How to change the WhatsApp icon of a Santa Claus

Download the app Nova Launcher On your Android cell phone, select the type of design you want for your cell phone screen.

The next step is to Google Santa Claus logo on The WhatsApp (and PNG).

(and PNG). Once you find the one you like, tap the WhatsApp icon for about two seconds until a floating window appears.

Press "Edit" and A box will open where you will see the name of the application and the logo, click on the latter.

Find the logo you downloaded to your cell phone and replace it.

Finally click ready And you will already have a WhatsApp logo with Santa Claus.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.