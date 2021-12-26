What cell phones would be without the app in 2022?

WhatsApp: What mobile phones will be without the app in 2022?

We are only a week away from saying goodbye to 2021 which is why we will announce a list cell phone They will be left without Request From The WhatsApp in 2022 as of January 1.

Recently, the popular WhatsApp application reported that mobile phones will be without the application in 2022 because they will not be able to receive new phones Updates.

There is no doubt that WhatsApp has become the most used means of communication in Mexico, through which its users send and receive messages, photos and videos, so it is very common that almost all the people we know have an account in the application.

It may interest you: WhatsApp is a great post coming to 2022

However, the bad news is that the messaging app has reported that during 2022, the interface will stop working on some mobile phones because they won’t be able to receive new updates.

According to WhatsApp, the mobile phones that will be left without service will be those running Android 4.04 and iOS 9 or earlier.

The complete list of mobile phones that will run out of WhatsApp in 2022

Samsung:

Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core y Galaxy Ace 2.

Sony:

Xperia M.

Huawei:

Ascend G740, Ascend Mate y Ascend D2.

LG

Lucid 2, Optimus Prime F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus Prime F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus Prime F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual and Optimus Prime F3, Best L4 2, Best L2 2, and Best F3Q.

ZTE:

Grand S Flex. ZTE V956. Grand X Quad V987 y Grand Memo.

Aharon:

Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1, THL W8.

An apple:

iPhone 6S, 6S Plus and iPhone SE.

On the other hand, it is worth noting that WhatsApp is currently compatible with these mobile phones:

Phones with Android OS 4.1 and above

Phones with iOS 10 and above

Phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 and later, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2

It is important to note that the first recommendation is to make sure that your device is up to date.

In case you have done this step and you still cannot use your WhatsApp, we suggest you send an email to: [email protected] or [email protected]

You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.