WhatsApp | So you can change your favorite song call ringtone | technology | Applications | Mobile phones | Android | Smartphone | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

If you have an Android mobile device, it is the most used instant messaging application in the world, we refer to it The WhatsApp, has an exclusive feature for you to change the incoming call and video call ringtone to any of your favorite songs Do you want to know how to do it? Here we explain the details.

The WhatsApp Not only does it give you the possibility to send text messages, audios or multimedia files, but it also allows you to make calls and video calls with all your contacts. When you receive one of these, by default you receive a ringtone you probably already know, but did you know that it is possible to change it to one of your favorite songs? Best of all, you won’t have to install third-party apps to achieve this, as it’s a native tool available in the aforementioned green app.

Before following the steps, it is important to make it clear that you must have already downloaded your favorite song in MP3 format, the same that you will put as a ringtone in it The WhatsApp. You can use platforms like YouTube or Snaptube to get the audio.

How to add your favorite song as a ringtone in WhatsApp

First, make sure The WhatsApp You do not have any pending updates in the Android Google Play Store.

You do not have any pending updates in the Android Google Play Store. Open the app and tap on the three vertical dots present in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, enter “Settings” > “Notifications”.

Scroll down the space bar until you find the section called “Calls”.

Under this, click on the “Tone” section.

You will automatically see all default ringtones for The WhatsApp .

. At the bottom of this menu, click on the “Add ringtone” option.

Choose your favorite song in MP3 format.

Finally, click OK to save changes.

WhatsApp problems

Do you have a problem with The WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.