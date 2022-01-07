WhatsApp: The key to knowing who most users are talking to

WhatsApp is one of the best performing apps in the world, with an average of 2 billion users and 100 billion messages.

In the interface there are many people who are very curious to know who their friend or partner is talking about when they are connected to the app. Moreover, they themselves want to know who they are talking to most of the time.

For this reason, WhatsApp, which belongs to Meta or Metaverso, formerly called Facebook, accurately reports this data.

Here are the considerations you should take into account to do so. For this, it is not necessary to download third-party applications or APK files, which, in most cases, end up infecting the device with viruses or malware.

The steps below can be used on Android and iPhone operating systems.

Steps to find out who the user chats with the most

The first thing that you should do is update WhatsApp on your cell phone. If you don’t have it, you can download it from the official iOS Store or Google Play Stores.

Then go to “Settings” or “Settings” WhatsApp.

In this place, you will see the “Storage and Data” tab. Then at the top, click on Manage Storage. Please note that this name may differ on some devices.

There you will find the list, in order of all the people you talk to. The weight of this list may vary depending on the files you’ve exchanged, such as photos, videos, or documents.

In case you don’t share anything, you will get information about the person you are chatting with the most.

You’ll also know this data even if you decide to archive a conversation.

Remember that if you decide to delete a chat, this data will not be reflected.

How are temporary messages activated?

The popular instant messaging application has dedicated itself to improving the interface, with its main goal being ease and simplicity of handling and browsing.

One of the latest updates was the temporary message tool. Being so modern, many users have not been able to use it.

So, to activate hidden messages, you must first go to:

to “chat someone”.

Then click on the contact’s name and below the information there is the “Temporary Messages” option.

There you can set whether you want to delete messages within 24 hours, 48 ​​hours, 7 days, or 90 days.

This tool will help you free up some space on your mobile device.