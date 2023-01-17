Whatsapp Plus | Guide to download APK January 2023 without infecting your phone with viruses | jobs | Smartphone | Security | program | Play DEPOR

as you remember, Whatsapp plus he A program that you can not download directly through the Google Play Store on Android, but from external sites because it is an APK, also, you have to install and update it manually, and this is the only difference in terms of applications. On this occasion, we are going to teach you from Depor a simple trick to download WhatsApp Plus without the risk of infecting your cell phone with some kind of “malware” or “Jocker” virus, which could steal the information that you store on the phone.

WhatsApp Plus can be defined as an instant messaging platform similar to WhatsApp Messenger, with Meta even referring to it as a service “Not officiallyAt first glance, they are identical, as they share the same logo, main interface, and colors, however, the Plus version provides you with additional functions that the same stable application has not yet developed, such as: the ability to hide the word “Writing … …” when replying to a message; Link more than one account on the same device; check who has blocked you, etc.

So you can download WhatsApp Plus V.17.20 without viruses

There are two versions of Whatsapp plus, which is developed by “AlexMods” and the other by “Yessimods”. As we said before, they are not in the Google Play Store, but in third-party web pages, and that is why many users have fallen victim to cybercriminals, because most of them make them think that they are downloading and installing an APK, but in reality they are running a dangerous virus that is able to steal your information. personal or financial. Next, we will provide you with the direct download links that we got from the official pages of the main developers:

The official versions of the updated WhatsApp Plus APK

WhatsApp Plus AlexMods V17.20: Link

Yessimods WhatsApp Plus V22.20: Link

Complete Guide to Install WhatsApp Plus

First save the content of your chats and stickers

Maybe you have whatsapp messenger the official Meta app, so to keep all your stickers, create a conversation with yourself.

the official Meta app, so to keep all your stickers, create a conversation with yourself. To do this, open the application and click on the connection icon located in the lower right corner of the main interface (IP).

Now, a list of all your contacts will be displayed, click on the first list, it’s your personal chat, and it’s under the New Community option.

Submit all your stickers that you have marked as favourites.

The next step is to go back to the WhatsApp IP and touch the three dots icon (top right) > “Settings” > “Chats” > “Backup”.

This part is very important, as you have to create a backup locally. Scroll down and tap “Save to Google Drive” > select “Never”.

Now, hit the green button that says “Save” to create a backup. Wait for the operation and in “Local” it should show the exact time the operation was executed and in Google Drive it should say “Never”.

Remember to skip the steps if you have never registered on WhatsApp.

Find the backup folder

Open File Manager > Internal Storage > Click on the “Android” folder.

Then click “media” > “com. whatsapp”, the copy is usually saved here.

Tap on the folder and rename it to any name, But without deleting “com.whatsapp” it could be like this: “com.whatsapp plus”, without the quotes of course.

it could be like this: “com.whatsapp plus”, without the quotes of course. This way the folder will not be deleted when WhatsApp Messenger is uninstalled.

Proceed to uninstall WhatsApp through the Google Play Store (very important).

Finally, install WhatsApp Plus January 2023

After downloading the APK file through the links we left above, tap on it and hit “Install”.

When it is installed, enter the APK and give it the necessary permissions so that it can work without problems.

Select the language “Spanish”. Minimize apk files and Navigate to where you renamed the folder .

. You will see that another folder called “com.whatsapp” has been created, delete it.

After that, rename the folder “com.whatsapp plus”, but delete only the word “Plus”, so that “com.whatsapp” remains at the beginning.

Enter WhatsApp Plus and click on “Add and Continue”. Register your phone number, and verify it with an authentication code.

They will detect your backup automatically, click on continue > grant permissions if it appears > you will get to the point that says “ Backup detected “.

“. Finally, click “Restore” and you will have installed and saved all your data.

What can be done with WhatsApp Plus?

This app is a modified version of the original WhatsApp and was developed in 2012 by Spanish programmer Rafalense. The application is mainly developed for greater customization of the software and many other improvements which you will learn about below.

Like the original, WhatsApp Plus allows users to chat and send photos, emojis, videos, documents, and files, but it also has features not found in the official version such as changing the color of chats and the interface.

Another advantage is that you can use two accounts at the same time in WhatsApp Plus, something that cannot be done in the original app. In addition, you can customize your account by adding more privacy by choosing which contacts you don’t want to see online and even change the “last contact” time.