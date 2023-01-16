January 16, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) | Green comet visible in January 2023: When, when and how to see today in Peru, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Spain | Sciences

Roger Rehbein January 16, 2023 4 min read

the Comet C / 2022 E3 (ZTF)also known asGreen kiteIt continues to increase its characteristic brightness and this can be seen with the naked eye January and February 2023. Undoubtedly, it is located on about The most anticipated astronomical event for this month And one of the most important events of the year, as it will be visible both in the countries of the Northern Hemisphere (Mexico, Spain, Venezuela, Colombia, etc.) and in the Southern Hemisphere (Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, etc.).

See also  iPhone 14 Pro will have an always-on display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

WhatsApp has a new option to record video from the app

January 15, 2023 Roger Rehbein
4 min read

WhatsApp | Find out who your partner talks to the most | Hoax 2023 | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

January 15, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Whatsapp Plus | Complete Steps to Download January 2023 Version APK | jobs | Android | Tools | Play DEPOR

January 15, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

4 min read

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) | Green comet visible in January 2023: When, when and how to see today in Peru, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Spain | Sciences

January 16, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The plane made an emergency landing after striking a bird in Florida

January 16, 2023 Winston Hale
6 min read

Barbarita Lara: Chile’s first winner of the Ada Byron Award for Women’s Technology

January 16, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Guillermo Almada felt devastated by the loss of Nico Ibáñez Halftime

January 16, 2023 Cassandra Curtis