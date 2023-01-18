The MagSafe cables on the new 2023 MacBook Pro match their colors

Apple introduced the new computers with matching MagSafe!

MagSafe is available in gray or silver colors to match new computers.

Apple kicked off the year with everything and it presented this Tuesday MacBook Pro 2023 with powerful M2 Pro and M2 Max chipsets. But as usual, that biting apple left something else to surprise us and this time it has to do with accessories. And this as you can see in website company, There are MagSafe chargers that match the color of these computers.

With the return of MagSafe for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in 2021, Apple has introduced the accessory in a single white color, one of the most popular shades in this type of accessory. however, In 2022 with the launch of MacBook Air Apple showed off the same color MagSafe for the first time. This included four different versions of the MagSafe 3 cable in each MacBook color. And I did the same this year on a MacBook Pro.

MagSafe fits with the 2023 MacBook Pro

Apple introduced Two MacBook Pro models at the beginning of 2023. Screen model of 14.2 inches and another model with a screen of 16.2 inches. Both are “super powerful” with the new M2 Pro and M2 Max Apple chips.

for you appearance is very elegant, As usual in Apple products for these purposes. They have a backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID functionality and an ambient light sensor, a Force Touch trackpad with pressure sensitivity and multi-touch gestures, and the option to combine with accessories of the same tone.

The new 2023 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, which has Shipments will start on January 24thAvailable in space gray or silver.

Can you see it Introducing a new line of MacBook Pro products In the following Apple video:

