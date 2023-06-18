WhatsApp contains a hidden menu, do you already know how to use it?

WhatsApp is the most used messaging app in the world, so there are constantly new updates that seek to improve the user experience when using it. One of these innovations is the hidden menu that facilitates access to software services.

The hidden menu allows the user to quickly access the camera and chat browser as well as start a new conversation and more. All without having to open the app completely.

This feature is available for both iOS and Android devices. However, the features available on each system may vary.

How to access the hidden menu?

All you have to do is long press on the Whatsapp icon for a few seconds. Then the hidden menu will be shown.

For iOS, here are some of the options you’ll see:

– Search: You can enter into conversations using keywords.

– New Conversation: Writing to a contact from here is even easier.

– QR code: so that you can add a contact by simply scanning it.

– Camera: You can take a photo or video and send it to your contacts or upload it to the status.

On Android:

Contacts: You will be able to access the conversations of the three people you interact with the most.

– Camera: You can take a photo or video and send it to your contacts or upload it to the status.