What time is the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show Live with Usher | Schedules to watch halftime shows in the world and what is their set list | Chiefs vs 49ers | NFL | United States of America | Sports

he 'Half time show' also 'Halftime show'Affiliate Super Bowl XL It can be seen live on Sunday during halftime of the Chiefs vs 49ers game, the NFL final. For this edition, Guide He will be responsible for presenting this popular event, which is followed by hundreds of millions of fans. Below, we tell you all the details and schedules in different parts of the world.

Heads Vs. 49ers: Date, time and TV channels to watch Super Bowl 2024

When, where and who will play in the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show?

the expected Super Bowl 2024 “Halftime Show” It will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, which will accommodate 65,000 spectators. The halftime show is expected to appear Guide It starts at halftime of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers match from 5:00 PM in Las Vegas (USA) and 8:00 PM in Peru.

What time is the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show in South America?

Peru – 8:00 pm

Ecuador – 8:00 pm

Colombia – 8:00 p.m

Bolivia – 9:00 pm

Venezuela – 9:00 pm

Argentina – 10:00 pm

Chile – 10:00 pm

Uruguay – 10:00 p.m

Paraguay – 10:00 pm

Brazil – 10:00 PM

What time is the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show shown in Mexico and the United States?

USA (Las Vegas and Los Angeles) – 5:00 p.m

Mexico – 7:00 p.m

USA (Miami) – 8:00 p.m

United States (New York and Washington, D.C.) – 8:00 p.m

What time is the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show in Central America?

Honduras – 7:00 p.m

Costa Rica – 7:00 p.m

El Salvador – 7:00 pm

Nicaragua – 7:00 p.m

Belize – 7:00 PM

Guatemala – 7:00 pm

Panama – 8:00 pm

Cuba – 8:00 p.m

What time is the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show in Europe?

England – 1:00 am (Monday 12 February)

Portugal – 1:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

Spain – 2:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

France – 2:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

Germany – 2:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

Italy – 2:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

Netherlands – 2:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

Belgium – 2:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

Switzerland – 2:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

What time is the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show in Asia?

Qatar – 4:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

Israel – 3:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

India – 6:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

Vietnam – 8:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

Indonesia – 9:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

China – 9:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

Japan – 10:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

South Korea – 10:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

North Korea -10:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

What time is the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show in Africa?

Ghana – 1:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

Senegal – 1:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

Mali – 1:00 am (Monday, February 12)

Nigeria – 2:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

Morocco – 2:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

Cameroon – 2:00 a.m. (Monday, February 12)

South Africa – 3:00 AM (Monday 12 February)

Sudan – 3:00 AM (Monday, February 12)

Where can you watch the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show live?

“Halftime Show” by Super Bowl 2024 It will be televised in different parts of the world. In the case of Peru and Latin America, both the Chiefs vs 49ers game and the Usher show will arrive with exclusive broadcast from ESPN and also across streaming platforms through STAR Plus. Meanwhile, in Mexico, the NFL Final can be watched on Channel 5, TV Azteca and Fox Sports on TV. Likewise, in the USA, you can watch the match live on CBS, Nickelodeon and Univisión. Check out the channel list below to watch Super Bowl LVIII.

What songs could Usher play at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show and what's new?

Usher himself announced that the “halftime show” would be increased in length, extending from 13 to 15 minutes. During the halftime show, he is expected to play songs from his upcoming new album, “Coming Home,” as well as his hits. Below, check out some of the songs that will be on their setlist.

Yes! (feat. Lil Jon & Ludacris)

DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love (feat. Pitbull)

Oh daddy (daddy's house)

Standing next to you (USHER remix)

Burn

Oh, my God

My boo

good good

He means