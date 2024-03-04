Waning Moon: The seven zodiac signs that will have good luck today, Monday, March 4, 2024

The phases of the moon always have an impact on the signs of the zodiac, and here comes an example Waning moon Who exudes positive energy, according to Astrology. It will be good news for all 12 signs, but this will be especially evident for some signs.

Before the moon moves, there will be a wave of good luck Monday 4 March. The beginning of this month is positive, as happened in February. This is partly due to 2024 It is a year associated with development and abundance, after 2023 was a year full of challenges.

Read on:

They are building a huge bridge on April 8 due to the solar eclipse in Mexico, in which municipalities does it apply?

Solar eclipse 2024: These are the best cities to watch the show from Mexico

The phases of the moon affect the signs of the zodiac, filling them with good luck. Photo: archive.

The luckiest zodiac signs

the good luck And luck They will reach the seven signs that are in a transitional moment, as is the case with the Moon, which will be in its last quarter phase. Given this, the luckiest signs receive an invitation to develop and grow from the inside out.

cancer

Great moments will come in the life of Cancer, especially on Monday, March 4, because their sacrifices will pay off. Good luck accompanies you, as well as positive energy to renew yourself. Cancer must remember that changes are positive and closures are necessary for growth and development.

Virgo

Like Cancer, Virgo is on the right track to take big steps to change his life. In addition to good luck, this sign has the stars on its side to move forward, despite the obstacles that may come its way. Ending relationships that are not right for you is vital, so you should not feel guilty, but rather prioritize your stability.

Pisces

This zodiac sign has a great time in all areas of life because they are destined to be happy and successful. Pisces has good fortune, and Monday, March 4, will be vital because it is time for you to make important decisions that will have an impact on your near future.

The seven signs will receive good news on Monday, March 4. Photo: archive.

fairy

Enthusiasm and positivity come to Libra, a sign that emerges from the darkness to live the best stages of its life. This positive energy will make Libra take control of his life so that he will be encouraged to pursue his goals, which he will achieve because he is illuminated by the stars.

the scorpion

Everything Scorpio wishes will come true. This is the message that astrology sends to this sign, especially as it remains calm and maintains hope, no matter how complicated life may seem. On Monday, March 4, you will receive good news that you have been waiting for for months.

Capricorn

Although Capricorn is characterized by focus, in recent weeks it has witnessed fluctuations that have made it retreat. But this changes because good luck comes to him. In fact, good luck will be on your side on March 4, 5 and 6. Being the protagonist, it is time for him to analyze what he wants for himself and his life; You should still review your finances because you need to make adjustments.

Fishbowl

This sign is guided to be successful, but before that, it will go through complicated moments that will fill it with lessons. For this reason, Aquarius must cling to his dreams, and remember what motivates him. This will make you have magical days and good luck.