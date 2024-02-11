King Charles's first public appearance since his cancer diagnosis

(CNN) — King Charles III made his first public outing since his cancer diagnosis, on a visit to church with Queen Camilla.

The King received onlookers as he walked towards the Church of St. Mary Magdalene at his home in Sandringham, eastern England, on Sunday morning.

Earlier this week It was filmed In the back of the car at his home in Sandringham.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that Charles, 75, had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer and would retire from public duties while he received treatment.

According to the palace, the cancer was discovered last month after he was admitted to a London hospital for corrective surgery for an enlarged prostate. Prostate cancer was ruled out to CNN by a royal source, without providing details.

Doctors advised him to step down from his public duties, but the palace confirmed that he would continue his government obligations and papers.

Carlos is expected to continue receiving daily red boxes of government documents so that he can continue working on state documents at home. CNN has learned that the king is expected to continue his weekly meeting with the Prime Minister and alternative arrangements will be made if his doctors advise him to reduce personal contact to a minimum.

Prince William, Charles' son and heir to the throne, and Queen Camilla are expected to take on more public commitments to compensate for the king's absence.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, King Charles' other son, made a brief visit to the UK earlier this week after his father was diagnosed.

Harry appeared at the NFL Awards in Las Vegas on Thursday, where he presented the Man of the Year award.

In his first public comments since his diagnosis, King Charles expressed his gratitude to the public for their support, saying it had brought him “the greatest comfort and encouragement,” according to a statement issued on Saturday.

Mitchell McCloskey and Tara John contributed to this report