March 24, 2024

La Casa de los Famosos 4 LIVE: The party ends with kisses from Lupillo Rivera to all the residents

Geraldine Bazán stands out as the new favorite to win “La Casa de los Famosos 4” for this reason

Even though he entered a week ago and did not participate in Judgment ceremony, Geraldine Bazan He started gaining supporters on social networks because of his profile Famous house 4As he did not look for any kind of trouble within the reality show, unlike other celebrities who entered after the abandonment of Thale Garcia or Gregorio.

Gabriel Soto's ex-wife let simple things, like the weekly budget, not affect her and create great drama on the program, as happened with Maribelly Rivera or La Pepecheta who was eliminated sixth.

The actress is the member who made it to LCDLF Credit: X/@MomentosDeLCDLF

This was the themed pool party at La Casa de los Famosos 4

Last Saturday, March 23, a new party was held at La Casa de los Famosos 4 and because it is the hot season, the production threw a pool party for them.

Dressed in their best swimwear, the Telemundo stars wasted no time and enjoyed food and alcoholic beverages before the three-way kissing began.

Follow all the meetings, fights, rumours, nominations and other challenges of the Telemundo reality show Credit: TikTok/@momentosdelcdlf
