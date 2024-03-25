How to prepare irresistible asparagus cream in your kitchen

the generous to asparagus It is a precise and convenient cooking option that will satisfy even the most demanding palates. This dish, traditionally associated with the arrival of spring, benefits from freshness and splendor asparagus To create generous Soft and delicious that delights the senses. The simplicity of its ingredients allows for natural flavour asparagus Be the undisputed protagonist, offering a refined and healthy gastronomic experience.

Asparagus is a seasonal food that reaches its peak splendor in the spring. It is harvested between March and June, making asparagus cream a dish typically associated with this time of year. Source: Qwilemon

Thanks to its creamy texture and delicate flavour, it… generous to asparagus It is perfect as an appetizer or main course at any meal. Its versatility also makes it an excellent choice for special occasions or casual dinners. Plus, its vibrant green color and elegant presentation make it stand out on any table, adding a touch of sophistication to your cooking experience.

Bring generous to asparagus It is a simple and rewarding task that anyone can do from the comfort of their own home. With basic ingredients and a few simple steps, you'll be enjoying this comforting dish in no time. Find out how to prepare these delicious dishes and surprise your guests generous to asparagus Homemade full of flavor and freshness! Let's go to recipe.

Asparagus is an excellent source of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They are rich in vitamin K, folic acid, iron and fibre, making them a very healthy item to include in your diet. Source: Nestlé Kitchen

ingredients

500 grams of fresh asparagus, 1 medium onion chopped, 2 cloves minced garlic, 2 tablespoons butter, 4 cups vegetable or chicken broth, 1 cup heavy cream, salt and pepper to taste, 1 tablespoon olive oil (optional), toasted bread. Or toasted bread for garnish (optional).

Procedure

Start with washing asparagus Remove the woody bottom of the stems. Cut the asparagus Cut into small pieces, keeping some whole ends for garnish. In a large bowl, melt ghee On medium heat. Add the Onion Chopped and garlic Slice and cook until golden and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Add pieces asparagus To the pot and stir until covered with the mixture. Onion And garlic. Cook for another 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Now, pour broth to vegetables Or from A chick In the pot and leave the mixture until it boils. Reduce the heat and let the soup cook for between 15 and 20 minutes, or until tender asparagus They are giving. Once in asparagus Until cooked, remove the pot from the heat and leave the mixture to cool slightly. Then use an immersion blender or glass blender to puree soup Until obtaining a soft and creamy texture. Place the pot back on the stove over medium-low heat and add it Milk cream. Stir well to combine and heat through soup Until heated but not boiling. Adjust seasoning with salt And Pepper To taste.

In addition to serving it as a main dish or appetizer, asparagus cream can also be used as a base for other recipes, such as soups and sauces, or even as a filling for quiches and cakes. Source: Dressing

And ready! Serve in individual bowls. Decorate each bowl with a few tips from asparagus Reserved and some Toast also Toast If you want. You can optionally spray with a little olive oil Also before serving. Remember, if you have questions or want to make recipe suggestions, you can contact us at [email protected] and we will respond as soon as possible.