What time does the Miss Universe contest start? Where to see

The long-awaited international competition is about to reveal the new Sovereign of 2023. Find out the details below.

Miss Universe 2023And A few hours away from the start of her long-awaited closing ceremony, as representatives of different nations compete to win the coveted crown. The 71st edition of the competition will be held in New Orleans, USA.

After various competitions, of the 84 participants who started in this edition, only a small group will advance to the final part of the program after being eliminated in the initial tests.

What time does Miss Universe 2023 start?

The concert, which begins on Saturday, January 14th at 8:00 pm in the United States, will be broadcast at the following times in Latin America.

Hours by country:

Peru: 8:00 p.m

Columbia: 8:00 p.m

Mexico: 8:00 p.m

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m

Chile: 10:00 p.m

Argentina: 10:00 p.m

Brazil: 10:00 p.m

Where to watch the Miss Universe 2023 LIVE broadcast?

The live event will be broadcast by the official mention of Miss Universe in YouTube. In addition, unlike other years, where the competition was broadcast by Fox with Steve Harvey in the lead, this year the competition was moved to the Roku channel, in order to enjoy this platform, you only need to contract the application and then access it through Roku. com, Roku TV, or Roku Streaming Stick.

Where is the competition held?

In this new planetary appointment, the event will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, where the final winner of the competition, representative of India, Harnaaz Kaur Shandhu, will be responsible for handing the crown to her. successor.

Regarding the location of the event, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement: “The city of New Orleans and the Miss Universe Organization share common values ​​of celebrating inclusion, culture, and the empowerment of women.”

Who is the representative of Chile?

Sofia Depassiere, 24, is the representative of Chile in the international competition after being crowned Miss Chile 2022.

Who will lead Miss Universe 2023?

Jenny Mae Jenkins, former Miss Universe and reality star Olivia Culpo will host the Miss Universe 2023 pageant.

While Ximena Navarrete, Big Freedia, Mara Martin, Wendy Fitzwilliam, Emily Austin, Olivia Quido, Myrka Dellanos, Sweta Patel, Kathleen Ventrella and Olivia Jordan are among the judges.

What artists will be performing at this event?

Artists confirmed to be performing at the competition include Big Freedia, Big Sam’s Funky Nation, Amanda Shaw, Yolanda Adams and Tank and the Bangas.