What the service says about the storm approaching the US and how it will affect Christmas

“Looking at this forecast gives us chills.” The United States’ National Weather Service (NWS) published much like this Latest update About Christmas weekend weather. Through his social networks, he circulated a map Significant drop in temperature in most parts of the country relative to the mean.

Even areas that are usually warm during the colder months, such as the Florida Panhandle, are shown in shades of blue on Saturday, December 24 and 25. 10 to 20 degree (Fahrenheit) reduction in average temperature. However, this is by no means the most important point. In other parts of the country, “temperatures will drop by 25 to 35 degrees,” experts warned. °F in a few hours.

Experts warn that the extreme weather is only for Christmas Eve and Christmas parties Robert Hyatt/US National Weather Service

In Miami, for example, that’s expected Highs didn’t touch 60°F / 15°C over the weekend, when minima are on the order of 50°F / 10°C; Below is what happens in other cities like this Los Angeles will feel the effects of the winter storm by midweekBut for Christmas it’s a comfortable 78°F / 25°C.

Weather forecast for the Christmas weekend in the United States

Short term forecast Just before the Christmas celebration starting Wednesday night, A winter storm will form an arctic front with heavy snow and icy winds In most of the Midwest and the Great Lakes. The effects will be felt across much of the US until Saturday, Christmas Eve.

Current reports from the NWS warned people planning to move from one city to another over the holidays because they should consider “Very dangerous travel conditions” beginning Thursday and throughout the weekend.

From the second half of the week, most parts of the country will be under the influence of snow storms; The advisory put the entire population from the Central Plains to the Midwest to the Great Lakes under surveillance.

Illustrative map of the effects of a winter storm NOAA/National Weather Service

First, light to moderate snowfall is expected, accompanied by icy winds. The most intense storms will occur in the higher elevations of northern Idaho, northwestern Montana and western Wyoming: “Snowfall amounts in excess of an inch per hour and gusty winds will lead to sudden power outage conditions,” he warned. Bureau of Meteorology.

Although there are many cities in North America Already enjoying low temperatures and snowy panoramas Typically winter, the season has officially begun in the Northern Hemisphere. Winter solstice 2022 That will happen this Wednesday December 21 at 4:47 PM Miami time; 3:47 PM Central; 1:47 PM in Los Angeles. This day is the shortest period of sunlight and formally marks the change of season that lasts until March.

Nation