How the Cold Storm is Advancing in the Central and Northwest United States

At the end of the first day of the event, the severe weather warning continues Very low wind chill, high wind, snow, and freezing in 44 of the 48 continental states. Sixty million Americans — 20 percent of the total population — will experience freezing temperatures The storm will continue for the next few days. Denver, Chicago, Kansas City, St. Louis and Minneapolis are among the hardest hit cities.

Officers Denver, Colorado, announced plans to ensure that More than 1300 migrants Those who have arrived in the metropolis in recent weeks have sheltered places to shelter from the bitter cold. As reported by CBS Colorado, Almost Today 470 people have been accommodated in emergency camps In the spaces of the city government and 190 private companies. The biggest concern is that Most of them come from countries with warm climates like Venezuela and Nicaragua. And they don’t have enough warm clothes.

Different experts agreed on the first day of winter, while much of the U.S. continues to experience record low temperatures The phenomenon is certainly of great intensity, but Not unusual for the season. Ryan Maw, Atlanta Area Meteorologist, He told the AP that the thermometer would not reach historic lows. For example, as seen during the 2014 polar vortex, but “It will be a memorable event For most people; Safely In the top 10 most intense posts”.

Considering the freezing temperatures recorded in almost the entire national territory, the National Weather Service Provides constant updates through its Twitter account. The wind chill is forecast to continue through the weekend.

Forecast for Saturday, December 24 in the United States Twitter/@NWS

In light of the low temperatures affecting much of the United States, the National Weather Service warned of signs to recognize hypothermic events, namely, Significant and dangerous drop in body temperature. Often, a person who is exposed to cold for a long period of time shows the following symptoms: Fatigueconfusion, Strain with handsband-aid, There is memory loss And sleepy.

The National Weather Service warned about signs to recognize hypothermia events Twitter/@NWS

Despite the fact that the U.S. has had one of the coldest freezes in recent decades, some cities will not suffer much from the weather’s onslaught. Los Angeles will feel the effects of the winter storm by mid-week. At Christmas you can already enjoy a comfortable 25°C.

As one of the most intense winter storms in recent years, the National Weather Service has issued some tips for land travelers to keep in mind over the holidays. In this sense, he warned, it is essential to have an emergency kit ready and on hand: first aid kit; Phone charger; water and snacks; lamp; Warm blankets and clothing to protect yourself from freezing temperatures.

National Weather Service Tips for Land Travelers Twitter/@NWSDetroit

Almost 80% of US territory is under surveillance Central Plains to the Midwest and Great Lakes. From the second half of the week, most parts of the country will be under the influence of winter storms. Initially, moderate snowfall is expected, with icy winds.. The most intense storms will occur in the upper reaches of northern Idaho, northwestern Montana, and western Wyoming

Illustrative map of the effects of a winter storm NOAA/National Weather Service

The possibilities of a snowy Christmas They are much smaller in South America. For example, in Miami, Rain is forecast and the high will touch 15°C by the end of the week, while at least on the order of 10°C. Likewise, maximum temperatures in central and northern Florida are estimated to be around 10 degrees Celsius.

Weather forecast for the Christmas weekend in the United States

A winter storm is expected Sharpens as it approaches the Midwest, where the greatest impacts are expected. This Wednesday, snow will begin to fall in the area and continue through the Christmas weekend.

O’Hare, one of the international airports serving Chicago, is tracking the development of a winter storm that peaks on December 23-24. In that sense, Ask passengers for advice Your flight status with airlines.

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport is alert to changing weather conditions Twitter/@fly2ohare

Washington state is already suffering from low temperatures. As of Tuesday, most cities, including Seattle, were under warnings that could extend for at least two days as the storm moves toward northern and central Montana.

Heavy snowfall has been reported in Seattle, Washington

This December 21 was the winter solstice in the northern hemisphere of the earth and summer in the southern. The first of them is this The shortest day of the year is 8 hours 25 minutes of daylight.

With severe weather progressing across much of the North American territory, United Airlines has advised its customers to monitor the status of their flights and that there will be no additional costs if there are changes to itineraries. “Our team is monitoring the forecast and will adjust schedules in advance to minimize delays and get you to your destination safely.”He announced through his Twitter account.

Due to bad weather, United Airlines offered its passengers the opportunity to change their tickets free of charge Twitter/@UNITED

Recently, the National Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported this A blast of cold arctic air will affect much of the United States through Hanukkah and Christmas week.. Also, a dangerous blizzard could affect the Midwest and Great Lakes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced a week of festivities in the United States. Twitter/@NOAA

For a few days, many parts of the United States have already recorded low temperatures. Winter solstice of 2022 It will happen this Wednesday, December 21 at 4:47 PM (Eastern Time).; 3:47 PM (Central Time) and 1:47 PM (Western Time). This day is the shortest period of sunlight and formally marks the change of season that lasts until March.

According to the National Weather Service, There should be at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. In that sense, Fox Weather Published a map based on historical weather data The 30-year average from 1991 to 2020 and the most recent climate average, provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The chances of a white Christmas in the US are increasing Fox Weather

Wind chill advisories remain in effect as of Tuesday Sioux, South Dakota and Fargo, North Dakota, when the risk of frost is resolved. Thermal sensation, which refers to how the air feels, can range from 40 degrees below zero.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy snow, strong winds and rapidly dropping temperatures could cause power outages and flash snow and icy roads. also, In areas not affected by snow, dangerous cold is expected.

It’s about a A term used by meteorologists to describe a rapidly strengthening storm. Specifically, a 24 millibar drop in 24 hours. They usually occur with winter northeast winds, but in this case they are expected to occur in the plains. Extreme temperature difference between warm and moist air before a storm And an extreme arctic air mass enters from Canada.

A cold front could move into the northern Rockies, northern Plains and upper Midwest by Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. “It will bring strong winds, heavy snow and ice and a sharp drop in temperature.”He said through his Twitter account.

How winter storms are progressing in the US

On Tuesday, an extensive weather system brought dangerously cold temperatures and snow Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and most of Minnesota, according to National Weather Service forecasters, with highs below freezing. This is expected to be more than 80% of the country. Except for Hawaii and AlaskaRecord the digits below zero.

The week of Christmas festivities begins with freezing temperatures for millions of Americans. According to predictions, More than 25 million people are on alert in the Central and Northwest A severe winter storm in the United States.