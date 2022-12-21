Lamore Whitehead: Mayor Adams’ Friend ‘Swanky Bishop’ Arrested in New York for Fraud and Extortion | People

Pastor Lamore Whitehead was mediating the surrender of a New York subway shooter on May 24. Mary Altaffer (AP)

Lamore Whitehead, a preacher, is called Glamour, instead of Lamar, because of his hobby. For luxury and big brands, was arrested this Monday for defrauding a parishioner of his congregation and extorting money from a businessman. The 45-year-old cleric gained notoriety in July after denouncing the theft of more than $1 million worth of jewelry in the middle of a Sunday sermon. The arrestee is also a close friend of the city’s mayor, Eric Adams, who has recently come under fire for frequenting dubious establishments, namely two brothers who own one of the mayor’s favorite restaurants in Manhattan, under suspicion for accounting and tax fraud.

The charges that led to Whitehead’s arrest included an ex-convict on parole who always wore luxury brand tiles and flaunted a lifestyle. bling bling — short for flat glitter — is a federal indictment for defrauding one of his parishioners out of $90,000 in his retirement savings. In the extortion case, Whitehead allegedly used coercion to extort $5,000 from a Bronx businessman, not without assuring the victim that if he paid the victim half a million dollars he could “get help from the New York City government.” Participating in certain real estate activities. The indictment underscores the intent of the fraud, with Whitehead knowing full well that he “did not have the ability to obtain such favors” from the mayor’s office. Each charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

In a statement released by his office, Adams called the allegations against Whitehead “troubling,” insisting he deserves the presumption of innocence. “I have been practicing law for decades I hope everyone adheres to it,” he said. Mayor, ex-policeman He befriended Whitehead in 2013 when he was released from prison, where he was serving time for identity theft and robbery. “I have also dedicated my life to helping people who have suffered from past problems [como Whitehead]. Although these allegations are concerning, I will not comment until the process is complete. After being read the charges, the priest pleaded not guilty and was released on $500,000 bail this afternoon, according to local media.

“Lamore Whitehead abused the trust placed in him by a parishioner, extorted $5,000 from a businessman, then tried to defraud him of more than that, and lied to federal agents,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “Your campaign of fraud and deception ends here.” The preacher’s lawyer denounced that he had become a villain, when in fact he was the victim – the organization or the theft of jewels, never clarified?

Lamore Whitehead’s life is a soap opera of tinsel and flash. Called “Bishop”. Bling Brooklyn,” where he runs a church where he preaches the “prosperity gospel” while driving a Rolls-Royce, the reinstated ex-con grabbed headlines. In May, Whitehead used his closeness with the mayor to present himself as a mediator. Author of the subway shooting that left about twenty wounded And their escape put the city on alert for more than 24 hours. His attempt to obtain the assailant’s surrender, which Whitehead said he negotiated with the mayor, failed and He was arrested by the police Before pulling into the Shepherd’s fold To the lost sheep.

Two months after the tunnel episode, Lamore Whitehead was preaching at his church, Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, in Canarese when he was robbed at gunpoint of more than $1 million worth of jewelry, including a thick link chain and a $75,000 Rolex. A neighborhood in Southeast Brooklyn. The incident, perpetrated by three men, led to rivers of ink and public scrutiny of Whitehead’s lavish lifestyle and his decades-long relationship with Adams, whom he once described as “my good friend and my brother”.

A fraud complaint filed this summer by Pauline Anderson, 56, didn’t scare the mayor; Instead, he reiterated his support for his old friend. While recovering from surgery, Whitehead “fraudulently induced her to cash out her life savings to pay for a $90,000 investment and promised to use the funds to buy and renovate a house for her,” Parishner alleged. Fraud is a central part of the federal case.

But the house was never built and the money went missing, the complaint says. The priest later explained to the woman that he considered the funds to be campaign donations for his failed bid to replace Adams as Brooklyn borough president. Instead, prosecutors believe the money was used to buy “thousands of dollars worth of luxury items and clothing.” “Whitehead never helped [a la víctima] He did not return after buying a house [su] Even if she asked for money,” the indictment says. Whitehead’s usual attire is a display of ultra-luxury brand logos.

Before the federal indictment was filed, Whitehead defended himself in recent statements to the press. New York magazine. Disdainfully, he says he owes her nothing and is stricken with jealousy for being “pious and attractive.” It even seems insulting to him that they call him a “posh bishop.”