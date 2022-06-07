What is the use of home?

Accordingly Tua Saude Watermelon – as it is known – is rich in water and is considered one of the foods with high properties to moisturize the skin.

This fruit has anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, anti-hypertensive properties, which, as indicated by the above portal, provides many benefits to the body.

What are the benefits of taking it later?

Health benefits of watermelon: Hydration, prevention of fluid retention, prevention of kidney stones, Strengthens the immune system, improves digestion, aids in weight loss and other benefits.

Consumption of watermelon helps in the health of the nervous system. GettyImages Photo – Photo: Getty Images

Health tax Watermelon is a fruit that is high in vitamins including vitamins A and C. Its antioxidant components have been studied to fight and prevent cancer, he explains.

According to an article in the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Research Service, watermelon consumption helps to improve the intake of “antioxidants”, lycopene and non-protein amino acids, which help to improve the nervous system. And body cells. The text points out that the phytochemicals of watermelon are “protective compounds of human cells found in fruits and vegetables”.

Another benefit of watermelon to highlight is that it helps to preserve Helps to prevent premature aging of the skin from sun damage caused by sun rays.

Portal Health180 Consumption of watermelon supports the health of the body’s muscles because it contains magnesium. And, according to Body mind, Although the appearance of watermelon is not very shiny, watermelon should be selected when its skin is firm and at the same time it has a heavy appearance.

What are the applications of the back shell?

Portal Better with health Indicates that watermelon skins are useful in expanding the fertilizer for the garden, which helps the soil to grow and the plants to grow.

On the other hand, he explains that watermelon or watermelon peel is food for some birds, and for this reason, he recommends it rather than a strategic place where these foods come from.

Physical mind Provides some tips for using watermelon tiles, among them: as a container to serve as a food, beverage or salad bowl.

Watermelon is used to fertilize the skin. Photo: Getty Images – Photo: Getty Images / iStockPhoto

How to prepare thorn seeds?

According to the portal Health180:

The seeds should be removed from the fork. Wash the seeds and soak them in salted water for about 2 hours. Then, dry them and place on a plate greased with olive oil. Preheat the oven to 165 degrees for at least 40 minutes.

According to the portal, watermelon seeds are rich in iron which strengthens the immune system. On the other hand, he explains that every seed contains folic acid, which helps the brain and nervous system to function. Consumption of watermelon seeds is beneficial Snacks Because they provide 22 calories.

Consumption of watermelon has health benefits for the organism. Photo: Getty Images – Photo: Getty Images

How to consume watermelon in different forms?

As mentioned above, watermelon is a fruit that helps hydrate the body because it is made up of 95% water, the portal says. Physical mindIt also reveals some cooking tips for making watermelon, including:

Watermelon should be cut into pieces without seeds or peel. Place the seeds in the freezer. Take it out of the freezer. Chop and serve.

In this preparation, he recommends replacing the tomatoes with watermelon and adding the original recipe with water, olive oil, cucumbers, onions and garlic.