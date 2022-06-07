Former Pride boys leader Enrique Tario has been accused of treason in the riots against the Capitol attack.

Former head of the extremist organization Broad Boys and other members of that organization He was charged with treason Federal prosecutors say it is a concerted attack on the U.S. capital to prevent Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, officials said Monday.
Tario, 38, He was not in Washington that day, but led team operations from nearby Maryland When members of the Brute Boys were involved in the first and most aggressive attacks to confront and drown the police at various hotspots in the restricted Capitol grounds.
Allegations of a new riot are being made against members of the Prod Boys Among the most serious ones ever presentedBut they are not the first of their kind.
Eleven members or associates of the group Anti-government fighters are the ones who take the oathFounder and chairman Stewart Rhodes has been charged with treason in the January Capitol attack.
There are federal officials Capitol has identified more than three dozen people accused in the siege Leaders, members or associates of proud boys.
A New York man pleaded guilty in December to attacking the US capital along with other members of the Proud Boys. Matthew Green, the first member of the Broad Boys, has publicly pleaded guilty to conspiring with other members to prevent Congress from certifying election college votes. Green agreed to cooperate with authorities.
Involvement of Brods Boy in the attack on the Capitol
On the morning of January 6, members of the Prot Boys gathered at the Washington Memorial and marched on Capitol Hill before then-President Donald Trump had finished talking to thousands of supporters near the White House.
Shortly before Congress convened a joint session to certify the election results, a committee The Proud Boys broke through barriers at an entrance and followed the crowd Pedestrian to Capitol Grounds, says an indictment. After the mob broke the windows and forcibly broke down the doors, many proud boys entered the Capitol building.
Prosecutors have said The Proud Boys arranged for members to communicate using specific frequencies In Baofeng radios. Devices made in China can be designed to be used at hundreds of frequencies, making it difficult for strangers to listen.
In December, a federal judge Prot refused to dismiss an earlier allegation that the four leaders of the Boys were Right-wing conspiracy. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly dismissed the arguments of four men, defense attorneys, Ethan Nordian, Joseph Pix, Zachary Rehl and Charles DonoeBehavior protected by the First Amendment’s right to free speech was charged.
Members of the Proud Boys describe the group as a politically abusive men’s club for “Western chauvinists”. Its members often clashed with anti-fascist activists at rallies and demonstrations. Gavin McKinsey, co-founder of affiliate media who founded Broad Boys in 2016, has filed a lawsuit against the Southern Poverty Law Center for branding him a hate group.
