What is the temperature on the moon?

The Moon is Earth's only natural satellite, and according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), this equatorial moon has a diameter of 3,474 square kilometers and is the fifth largest satellite in the solar system.

This satellite has been studied for decades and is known to move around the Earth in an elliptical orbit at a speed of 3,680 kilometers per hour.

Likewise, there are many myths created around the moon and one of the most frequently asked questions is the temperature on its surface. NASA noted that since this satellite does not have an atmosphere that can mitigate or mitigate sunlight, it is exposed to extreme temperatures at different times of the day.

Since the Moon's temperatures are so variable and dangerous, it is impossible for any life form to survive there. It is known that one day on the moon is equivalent to 29 Earth days, half of which are day and the other half are night.

NASA also noted that temperatures that may occur range between -299.2°F (-184°C) during the night and 417.2°F (214°C) during the day. These temperatures apply to the entire surface of the Moon, except for the poles, where there is a constant temperature of -140.8 degrees Fahrenheit (-96 degrees Celsius), the above according to NASA reports.

In addition, the satellite's slow rotation also affects the proper distribution of heat on its surface. As previously mentioned, various organizations have studied the Moon for decades and recorded temperatures as low as -418°F (-250°C).

Likewise, some time ago, NASA has noticed that the Moon is gradually shrinking in size, causing some wrinkles and tremors on its surface.

Thanks to measurements taken by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter space probe, which was launched in 2009, astronomers have been able to map its structure ever since.