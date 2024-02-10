That's how what you see in the world changes with the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's Galaxy AI

It's clear that the quality of the photos we get with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra mobile phone is of exceptional quality, but what if we could do more with it? This is what Galaxy AI enables us and the results are amazing.

Change the world through the lenses of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The example we can see in the photo is very typical. A paradisiacal environment like a beach, picture perfect…but spoiled because we have people sneaking in.

To use the generative AI functions, you don't have to install new smart software or apps, everything is built into the popular Samsung Galaxy Gallery. We select any image, press “Edit” and the possibilities that Galaxy AI offers us will appear.

With Galaxy AI, all you have to do is select the element we want to remove – and you don't have to be precise either because the system recognizes what we want to point to -, if in this case it casts a shadow, we recommend that you mark it as well, and that's it, we can leave The photo is clean as if we captured a moment when they were not there. Here you have the result to compare:

“Fixing” photos of trips, vacations and moments is one of the main uses of Galaxy AI and the examples are countless, for example when we want to create the typical photo of you “touching” a building, and this, most likely, does not remain as we thought. This can now be fixed:

At this point, we can give an extra “point” to a situation that might not have turned out to be quite as interesting:

Enhance your photos with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) features.

On the other hand, these cases are quite typical but the truth is that they are only one option out of everything we can do with Galaxy S24 Ultra. Within the possibilities that Galaxy AI offers us, an endless creative field opens up. For example, why not change the size of an object in the image? Again, it's as simple as selecting it and editing it with new AI functions.

Simple, easy, and as you can see, all within the Gallery app itself. The result, again, is almost “magical”, and here's a more interesting example:

By unleashing our creative side, the possibilities are endless and we can create really interesting compositions by playing with the sizes and shapes of objects and people.

The result, again before and after, is below and allows us to show another property that we have already used this image for another example but we can make versions and changes to it with different results without any problem.

At this point, what happened for us with the Galaxy AI and the Galaxy S24 Ultra is that we started preparing the shot a little bit by thinking about the result we want to get, and again, the results are on another level:

We can give you hundreds more examples of how useful and fun the Galaxy AI experience is in the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is why the only thing we have left to do is recommend it if you're looking for a smartphone that offers not only you can take some stunning, high-level photos, but you have The power to transform the world and unleash your creativity thanks to artificial intelligence. Right now, there is no better option than new Samsung Galaxy S24 series In general and The Galaxy S24 Ultra in particular.