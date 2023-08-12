What is the Mega Millions jackpot in the US Lottery Friday 11th August | uses

Did you buy a ticket for the lottery mega millions? If so, then you will be interested to know how much you can win if you hit the jackpot. In this article, we give you details on the impressive amount at stake and let you know when the numbers will be drawn.

Most importantly, this US lottery is available in 45 states, as well as the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands. However, it cannot be played in some regions such as Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah.

The Mega Millions jackpot is for Friday, August 11th

The jackpot of the popular Mega Millions lottery is approximately $20 million for the draw on Friday, August 11, 2023.

This means that the cash prize amount is approximately $9.9 million. This option is for those who would like to receive the award amount immediately, rather than having lump sum annual payments.

Does that sound like a little money for a Mega Millions lottery? This is because there was a jackpot winner recently, which accumulated to $1.58 billion.

The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, August 11th is $20 million (Photo: Mega Millions)

You can check the updated value in this connection.

Mega Millions draw time on Friday 11th August

Mega Millions draws take place every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 PM ET. Accordingly, the draw for Tuesday, August 8, was as follows:

Eastern time: 11:00 p.m

11:00 p.m Western time: 20:00

How is the mega lottery played?

To participate in the Mega Millions, you need to select six numbers from two different groups of numbers: five numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25, known as the Mega Golden Ball.

To get the jackpot, it is necessary to match all 6 winning numbers. There are nine prize categories ranging from $2 to the grand prize pool.

The highest prizes awarded by Mega Millions

$1.58 Billion (8/8/2023) Awaiting FL Winner

$1,537 Million US Dollars (23/10/2018) in SC

$1,348 Million (01/13/2023) at the Yo

$1,337 million (7/29/2022) at IL

$1.05 billion (01/22/2021) in MI

Recommendations from a Harvard expert to increase your chances of winning mega millions

Mark GlickmanProfessor of Statistics at Harvard University, in an interview with CBS NewsHe provided details, based on his experience and knowledge, on how to increase his chances of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

According to the professional, one way to increase the chance of hitting the lottery jackpot is to buy as many tickets as possible. Of course, without despairing because one has to acquire it depending on their economy. What other advice did he give? Click here to find out.

