What is known about the disappearance of two Navy SEALs during a mission in the Gulf of Aden?

The US Navy undertakes A major search and rescue operation in the Gulf of Aden Two members of its elite force, known as Navy SEALs, have been missing since Thursday, a US defense official said on Monday.

According to the official, the two missing SEALs were part of a mission to seize a ship carrying components for Iranian medium-range ballistic missiles bound for Somalia.

Work in waters with strong currents

The official said parts of the intercepted small vessel, which is not flagged by any country, including its crew, warships and machinery, will be transferred to another vessel off the coast of Somalia. The Navy acknowledged the ship had a history of transporting illegal weapons from Iran to Somalia, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss details that were not made public.

The missing SEALs, operating from the USS Lewis B. Puller, a Navy cruiser, traveled in small special operations warships manned by special warfare crews until they reached the ship they intercepted.

According to Washington Post, During night operations, supported by helicopters and drones, One of the seals slipped from the ladder while trying to climb aboard, and the second, seeing his partner fall into the water, jumped in to help him.. Both were swept away by strong waves.

Other crews confronted the small boat's 14 crew members, who were subdued and detained before searching the boat, seizing weapons and missile components and drilling holes in its hull to sink it.

The crew of the intercepted ship did not have official documents, allowing the boarding party to search, the official said.

They hope to find the seals alive

U.S. officials said the waters of the Gulf of Aden were warm and Navy SEALs were trained for such emergencies, so they hoped they would survive.

A statement from U.S. Central Command chief Gen. Michael Eric Guerrilla called the search effort “exhaustive.”

The US Navy continues to conduct interceptor operations in the area It has seized weapons on ships bound for Yemen to supply to the Iran-backed Houthis.

Officials have clarified that the SEAL mission is not related to Operation Prosperity Guardian, which aims to provide security for merchant ships in the Red Sea. Last two days.

The identities of the SEALs targeted by the search were not released.

With information from the Associated Press.