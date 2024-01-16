Let's seal the border.- Trump | Newspaper

Iowa.- While celebrating his victory in Iowa, former President Donald Trump reiterated that one of his administration's actions would be to close the border with Mexico, setting off the largest deportation effort in history.

“We're going to seal the border because right now there are millions and millions of people coming into the country in numbers much larger than the state of New York,” the Republican said in Des Moines with his sons Donald and Eric Trump.

“They're coming from unheard-of countries, they're coming from mental institutions. There are hundreds of terrorists. We're going to have an unprecedented deportation effort. We have to stop the invasion.”

Trump, who lived up to expectations and won with more than 50 percent of the vote, said America was in decline.

“We will build another 300 kilometers of wall. Under my government we had the most secure border in history,” he added.

“We gave Mexico 28,000 soldiers. We stayed in Mexico.”

Trump also promised that his administration would resolve the conflict in Ukraine and Gaza.

“I know Putin very well, I know Zelensky very well. We are going to solve it. We are going to solve the situation in Israel,” he assured his supporters.

On a controversial issue, he said he would often acquit police officers involved in abuses and killings of civilians.

Trump thanked his family and congratulated his rivals, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.

“I think both have done well,” he said.

“There will be a big night in November and we will take our country back.”