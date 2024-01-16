January 16, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

“Teacher of the Year” arrested for having affair with underage student for two years

“Teacher of the Year” arrested for having affair with underage student for two years

Winston Hale January 16, 2024 2 min read

Brandyn Hargrove, 43, a former Texas teacher, is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly having a two-year sexual relationship with a teenager dating back to 2007. Photo: Brazoria County Sheriff's Office

A former Texas high school teacher named “Teacher of the Year” will be fired after being accused of having an “ongoing relationship” with a teenage student.

By Yaron Steinbuch | New York Post

Brandyn Hargrove, 43, a teacher at Brasswood Middle School in Clute, Dec. On the 21st, he was arrested on six counts of sexual assault of a minor, four counts of indecency with a minor by contact and two counts of indecency with a minor by exposure. KPRC.

The school district placed Harkrow on administrative leave in September after the alleged victim, a 30-year-old woman, allegedly told police she had an “ongoing relationship” with the teacher when she was between the ages of 15 and 17.

The incidents happened off campus, and after a two-year investigation, Clute Police Chief James Fitch said witnesses played a key role in the investigation. ABC 13.

“Unfortunately, it's happening more and more these days,” Fitch said. “Since that time different laws have been in place and inappropriate relationship between educator and student was not in force then. But your kids go to school, you trust the teachers, and then things like this happen.

The police chief added, “Police are not aware of any other victims.” KHOU.

read more New York Post

See also  Russia has suspended its cooperation with the United States for the International Space Station

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Yale University offers free psychology course with official certificate! – Teach me about science

January 16, 2024 Winston Hale
4 min read

Senator Marco Rubio announced his support for Donald Trump

January 15, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

How long does it take to get a green card for immigrants in Cuba?

January 15, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

The Houston Astros have signed 9 new players

January 16, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

“Teacher of the Year” arrested for having affair with underage student for two years

January 16, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

How long would the flight from Buenos Aires to Miami take if NASA's new supersonic plane was used?

January 16, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Christina Applegate gets emotional over the applause she received during her reappearance at the 2024 Emmy Awards

January 16, 2024 Lane Skeldon