“Teacher of the Year” arrested for having affair with underage student for two years

A former Texas high school teacher named “Teacher of the Year” will be fired after being accused of having an “ongoing relationship” with a teenage student.

By Yaron Steinbuch | New York Post

Brandyn Hargrove, 43, a teacher at Brasswood Middle School in Clute, Dec. On the 21st, he was arrested on six counts of sexual assault of a minor, four counts of indecency with a minor by contact and two counts of indecency with a minor by exposure. KPRC.

The school district placed Harkrow on administrative leave in September after the alleged victim, a 30-year-old woman, allegedly told police she had an “ongoing relationship” with the teacher when she was between the ages of 15 and 17.

The incidents happened off campus, and after a two-year investigation, Clute Police Chief James Fitch said witnesses played a key role in the investigation. ABC 13.

“Unfortunately, it's happening more and more these days,” Fitch said. “Since that time different laws have been in place and inappropriate relationship between educator and student was not in force then. But your kids go to school, you trust the teachers, and then things like this happen.

The police chief added, “Police are not aware of any other victims.” KHOU.

read more New York Post