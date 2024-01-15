Yale University offers free psychology course with official certificate! – Teach me about science

One of the most common goals in people's career plans is to study a profession, but not just any profession, but something they love so they can practice their profession with all the joy that comes from doing something you love. For this reason, through the information we can find in books, magazines, the Internet and, of course, courses, we look for options that bring us closer to these topics of interest, whether online or in person. . The important thing is that we always keep learning and never discard the knowledge we can acquire.

On this occasion, we would like to give you an interesting introductory lesson on psychology, this wonderful science that is responsible for specifying the psychological processes and phenomena that make up the human mind as a unit, so it is the study of the human mind. Period Psychology Comes from Greek Psycho 'mental activity or soul' and hostel 'Study'. The discipline was born in the late 19th century and had most of its growth in the 20th century.

If you plan to study psychology, you can explore it with this practical introductory psychology course. This course is called Introduction to Psychology It is offered by the prestigious Yale University in the United States and is offered on the Coursera platform. It lasts approximately 14 hours, with 4 hours of study per week for three weeks, in which you can practice at your own pace thanks to its flexible schedule. And, it's completely free.

You will be under the instruction of Paul Bloom, professor of psychology and cognitive science at Yale University. You don't need previous experience, so the position is suitable for people who want to learn about this exciting science. The course is made up of 7 modules which include videos and quizzes to assess the knowledge gained. At the end of the training, you will receive an officially valid certificate that you can add to your resume or your LinkedIn profile, which will help improve your job prospects. Now, we present the topics you will find throughout the course:

Introduction to Psychology Course

Welcome to Module 1. Introduction to Psychology

1 video

3 readings

Volume 2. Foundations

17 videos

3 readings

1 Questionnaire

Volume 3. Development and Language

14 videos

2 readings

1 Questionnaire

Module 4. Cognition

12 videos

2 readings

1 Questionnaire

1 plugin

Volume 5. Self and Other

15 videos

2 readings

1 Questionnaire

Volume 6. Variation

13 videos

2 readings

1 Questionnaire

Volume 7. The Good Life

7 videos

2 readings

1 Questionnaire

If you are interested in registering for this course, you need to create an account on the Coursera platform or if you already have an account, you can do your registration through the link we have provided you below. Continuity. We hope you enjoy this course and are encouraged to sign up to learn about this beautiful science.

Click the link to join the course Introduction to Psychology.