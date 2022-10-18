Who can enter the US with just a passport?

The visa to enter America This is not a problem worldwide. There is a group called 38 countries or states can only travel to that country with a valid passport.

These countries apply to the option of visa Discount. which Allows stay up to 90 days. The stipulation adds reference to a special site for migrants, which is a Travel for tourism or business reasons.

To access this type of visa, according to the same source, interested parties must apply for entry through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). After approval, they are enrolled in the US Department of Homeland Security’s OBIM program.



38 countries have visa-free entry into the US.

Enter the US without a visa

The list includes the following countries:

Germany

Andorra

Australia

Austria

Belgium

Brunei

Chili

South Korea

Denmark

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Estonia

Finland

France

Greece

Holland

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Latvia



A green card is a work permit for the United States Photo Shutterstock.

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malt

Monaco

Norway

New Zealand

Portugal

United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Manx only)

Republic of Che

San Marino

Singapore

Sweden

Swiss

Taiwan

A special case refers to citizens of Bermuda and Canada. Although they do not qualify for the visa waiver, they have different laws that do not require a visa.



An Italian or Spanish passport photo allows entry into the US without a SA visa.

Exceptions to Visa Waiver

However, there are some exceptions to this permission.

Applicants who have been in Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen on March 1, 2011 or have dual citizenship with Iran, Iraq, Syria or Sudan must apply B-2 visa.

However, they can access it because the trip is a legitimate business, journalistic activity or membership of an international organization or NGO.

Exceptions are also allowed when the presence responds to diplomatic or military objectives.

