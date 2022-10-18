Who can enter the US with just a passport?

Citizens of countries that do not require a visa for stays of up to 90 days.
The visa to enter America This is not a problem worldwide. There is a group called 38 countries or states can only travel to that country with a valid passport.
These countries apply to the option of visa Discount. which Allows stay up to 90 days. The stipulation adds reference to a special site for migrants, which is a Travel for tourism or business reasons.
To access this type of visa, according to the same source, interested parties must apply for entry through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA). After approval, they are enrolled in the US Department of Homeland Security’s OBIM program.
Enter the US without a visa
The list includes the following countries:
Germany
Andorra
Australia
Austria
Belgium
Brunei
Chili
South Korea
Denmark
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Estonia
Finland
France
Greece
Holland
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Japan
Latvia
Liechtenstein
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malt
Monaco
Norway
New Zealand
Portugal
United Kingdom (England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Manx only)
Republic of Che
San Marino
Singapore
Sweden
Swiss
Taiwan
A special case refers to citizens of Bermuda and Canada. Although they do not qualify for the visa waiver, they have different laws that do not require a visa.
Exceptions to Visa Waiver
However, there are some exceptions to this permission.
Applicants who have been in Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria or Yemen on March 1, 2011 or have dual citizenship with Iran, Iraq, Syria or Sudan must apply B-2 visa.
However, they can access it because the trip is a legitimate business, journalistic activity or membership of an international organization or NGO.
Exceptions are also allowed when the presence responds to diplomatic or military objectives.
