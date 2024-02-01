'La Gilbertona' already has a US visa; That's how he shows… Cheese | Video

In the fast-paced world of social media, Gilberto Salomon. Called La GilbertonaIt has again attracted the attention of his followers Show his US visaThe long-awaited document to travel to the United States unleashes a wave of conflicting opinions on those who are yet to have it.

Although La Gilbertona He got his visa in 2022Recently the news went viral again thanks to the creativity of its followers on social networks, who did not hesitate to save the publication and re-spread it throughout the network.

Related news

La Gilbertona and her US visa

The visibility achieved is not only viral, but beneficial It has been taken advantage of by some businesses that specialize in visa management Advertise your services.

In a world faced by thousands of people Rejection by the US Consulate By submitting visa applications, La Gilbertona has become a character to be admired.

Originally from Sinaloa, Gilberto Salomon Despite obstacles, he has shown unwavering perseverance and insisted until he gets a suitable document to go to the neighboring country.

This peculiar character, Musician Pavel Moreno is immortalized by his videosA member of Alegres del Barranco, he won over the audience with his high-pitched phrasing and his certain charisma.

A prominent figure

Its unique manifestations crossed bordersHe earned a following in the Latino community in the United States, whom he recently met.

Despite the criticism and mockery it regularly receives from some users on social networks, La Gilbertona has become a prominent figure in cyberspaceGenerates millions of views.

Its unique appearance, With dyed hair and long nailsIt is part of his identity that his particular style has caught the attention of admirers.

Ironically, the house that was the scene of his popular videos is now abandoned and in ruins after the YouTuber sold it. Passing by the place was once the center of his events Now it's just a pile of junkThis virus marks a new chapter in the character's life.

sure, La Gilbertona has accomplished more than just getting a US visa; He has left behind a legacy of perseverance and individuality that reverberates across social networks and transcends boundaries, establishing himself as a beloved figure in the virtual community. And you, when will you get your visa?