These are the 10 most common things Puerto Ricans forget when taking an Uber ride

For the seventh year in a row, Uber has released its list of items most forgotten by users during 2022 trips.

The app highlighted that items such as clothes or cell phones are commonly forgotten items, and that users tend to forget more belongings on trips on Sundays.

“At Uber, we strive to provide riders with a worry-free experience. That’s why we publish a list of the most forgotten items every year as a reminder to keep track of your belongings. At the same time, we take the opportunity to inform you how to use the Uber app to report forgotten items”. Carolina Cotto, Uber’s communications manager for Central America and the Caribbean, said in written statements.

10 things Puerto Rican users of the Uber app will forget in 2022:

Clothes

Cell phone/camera

Backpack/Handbag/Wallet/Box/Luggage

Wallet / wallet

earphones

Keys

Tablets/Books

Computers

Clocks

“Besides common items like clothes, cell phones and backpacks, users have forgotten some strange items during trips on the Uber app. Some of the strangest items include a relative’s ashes, ‘sandwiches,’ plants, avocados, car titles and checks,” said Cotto.

Uber has also found that certain items are more likely to be dropped off on certain days of the week. For example, cell phones and cameras are the most forgotten on Fridays, and they forget about clothes for the rest of the week. They also report that April 5 will be the most forgotten date in 2022.

“At Uber, we understand the importance of trying to recover a forgotten item. Fortunately, the process of retrieving forgotten items when using the Uber app is easy, and in most cases, the belongings are returned to their owners satisfactorily,” said Cotto, if a user believes they forgot something during a ride with Uber. app, you can follow the steps below to retrieve your item:

● Click on your account and enter the “Travel” section

● Select the trip where you think you forgot the item

● Go to Help section and click on “Find Forgotten Item”.

● Select the “Contact your driver about lost item” option

● Enter contact phone number and press “Send”.

● User will receive a call contacting the driver of the trip

● If the driver confirms that he has forgotten the item, the user directly agrees with him to coordinate the delivery of the item.

Another option is to try to retrieve forgotten items while using the Uber app From the website, especially the forgotten object is the cell phone. Just log in and follow the same steps to find the relevant travel information.

If the driver cannot be reached during the call, Uber advises riders to try again after a few minutes. It may happen that the driver is in the middle of a journey at that time.