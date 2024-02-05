What is anxiety and how to manage it?

Anxiety is our emotional reaction to situations that we perceive as threatening, dangerous, or stressful.

Therefore, it is normal to feel anxious from time to time, for example, before an exam, a job interview or an important appointment. Anxiety helps us prepare and be alert to challenges that arise.

However, when anxiety is excessive, frequent, or irrational, it can interfere with our daily lives and affect our physical and mental health.

Symptoms of anxiety include: nervousness, insomnia, irregular heartbeat, sweating, difficulty breathing, tremors, dizziness, nausea, insomnia, difficulty concentrating, fear, anxiety or panic.

How to manage anxiety?

To control anxiety, it is important to identify its causes.

Some of the most common causes of anxiety are personal, professional, family or social problems, unrealistic expectations, perfectionism, lack of self-esteem or social skills, past trauma or negative experiences.

Anxiety management techniques

There are different techniques for managing anxiety. Some strategies that can help you are:

Practice relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing, meditation or yoga. These activities help you reduce muscle tension and calm your mind.

You can practice any activity that relaxes you and helps you express yourself, such as dancing, singing, listening to music, drawing, and others.

Do exercise regularly. Exercise releases endorphins, which are chemicals that make you feel happy and improve your mood. In addition, exercise helps you get rid of excess energy and distract you from your worries. It's a great strategy for relieving anxiety.

Take care of your diet. A good diet helps greatly in managing anxiety. Avoid excessive consumption of caffeine, alcohol, or tobacco, as they can increase your anxiety.

Try to eat healthy, balanced foods that provide you with the nutrients your body needs.

Sleep enough. Sleep is essential for physical and mental health. Aim for 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night and follow a regular bedtime and wake-up time routine. Avoid using electronic devices before bed, as they may disrupt your sleep cycle. If you cannot sleep properly you should consult a specialist.

Express your feelings in a good way. Learning to communicate is very important. Don't suppress or hide what you feel, but learn how to express it in the best way possible.

Ask for support from your family, friends or trusted people. Sharing your problems can help you lighten the burden and find solutions.

Face your fears. Avoiding situations that cause anxiety may be a temporary solution, but it does not solve the underlying problem. Conversely, your anxiety can increase over time. Therefore, it is important to face your fears gradually, with the help of a professional if necessary. This way you can check that it is not as terrible as you think and that you can control it.

Face your fears. Avoiding situations that cause anxiety may be a temporary solution, but it does not solve the underlying problem. Conversely, your anxiety can increase over time. Therefore, it is important to face your fears gradually, with the help of a professional if necessary. This way you can check that it is not as terrible as you think and that you can control it.

Anxiety disorders

People with anxiety disorders experience persistent, intense, excessive, and persistent fears and worries about everyday situations. The cause of these fears and fears is not in reality but in our thoughts.

According to the World Health Organization, it is estimated that 4% of the world's population currently suffers from an anxiety disorder. In 2019, 301 million people in the world had an anxiety disorder, making it the most common of all mental disorders.

There are different types of anxiety disorders, such as generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, or phobia. Each has its own causes, symptoms and treatments. If you think you may have an anxiety disorder, it is best to consult a mental health professional who can evaluate you and provide you with appropriate help.

He remembers

Anxiety is a natural and adaptive phenomenon that we all face at some point in our lives. However, when it becomes a problem that affects our health and daily functioning, it is recommended to seek help. Don't give up living with anxiety. There are treatments and resources that can help you reduce and manage it.

