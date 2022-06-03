What happened to the face of Yalin, Anuel’s girlfriend eh? | video

Dominican singer Yailin, the most popular She is 21 years old, still very much in love with her fellow Anuel AA, and whenever she can, she flaunts on social networks, amassing more than four million followers from all over the world that she does not lose.

also Yilin He performs a series of concerts with a large influx of audience and it seems that his career is taking off. But he has always been distinguished for sharing his extravagant mass portraits of poses, bold looks, and strong words toward his critics.

Currently Yailin, the most widespread, He posted one of his many videos of him dancing inside his car, but what is remarkable is that he has bandages and bandages on his face. She shared the clip in which she appeared in the foreground in her stories without giving any explanations and only the music being heard in the background.

His fans immediately reacted and transformed Yilin In the topic of conversation on social networks, his virtual fan base began to speculate that a girlfriend Anuel AA He just had some kind of plastic surgery and publicly showed his post-surgery part.

Yellen. Source: TERRA Archive

It’s not the first time Yailin, the most widespread, A type of surgery is performed on your body. Since he started flirting with Anuel AA Just over six months ago, the Dominican singer changed her look a lot with the help of cosmetologists.