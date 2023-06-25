Networks presenter Carlos Otero is proud of his birthday gift, an Audi 8

The new car is always a great relief and the famous Cuban presenter and driver Carlos Otero No exception.

On his Instagram profile, Otero happily flaunted his new acquisition, an Audi brand car that has a beauty.

“My gift has finally arrived,” the presenter wrote in the post, celebrating June 16 His sixty-fifth birthday And everything seemed to indicate that the car was the most anticipated gift of this date.

Snap Instagram / Carlos Otero

Otero took advantage of this moment to take a picture next to his white Audi 8 showing off his best smile and no wonder.

The artist’s followers left some comments on the post, especially wishing her many good things. “Congratulations and good health to be enjoyed”; “Happy Birthday Carlos Enjoy It”; Some wrote to him, “Enjoy your health, blessings,” and there were those who asked him with a smiling emoji: “Will you marry me?”

Carlos Otero’s 65th place came at a great time, since his Facebook show Carlos’ hour of life. It continues to gain popularity, particularly among the Cuban exile community.

with both your guestsOtero makes sure that the different parts of the space are fun with that humor that has always been his signature.