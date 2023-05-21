Bruce Willis’ wife talks about the actor’s dismal script

Once again, Emma Heming, the wife of actor Bruce Willis, issued news about the health condition of the Hollywood star, who was confirmed last February to have frontotemporal dementia (FTD), and that is why the actor announced his retirement in March 2022.

At the time, doctors said he was suffering from aphasia, but at the beginning of 2023 his family issued a statement explaining that it was, in fact, the other condition.

For this reason, the protagonist of films such as “Die Hard” or “The Fifth Element” has gradually moved away from the public spotlight and focused on his family.

Heming recently used his official Instagram account to talk about the health of Willis, who he married in 2009 after his split from Demi Moore in 2000.

Through this space, he thanked all the people, including the fans, who were aware of the 68-year-old’s famous player’s condition, and who are constantly sending him messages of support.

She also talked about the harsh reality in which she lives, in light of a situation she considers difficult, although she believes that she is lucky because she is surrounded by supportive people.

“When you live in the world of dementia, you know the options are slim, but some just don’t take that lie down, and that’s how you make the change and I’m going to witness the beauty of that last night,” he said.

A few days ago, Emma saw Max Lugavere, who is promoting the documentary Little Empty Boxes in which he recounts his mother Kathy’s battle against dementia.

“As he educates himself on all he can do to help her, his love for his mother is strong, and his motivation to find answers from leading health experts is inspiring, and so being so kind to share this information is a true blessing.

“It would be an absolute disservice if this documentary wasn’t shown anywhere near us soon. Thank you Max for being so brave and volunteering to share the journey and highlight the importance of brain health.”