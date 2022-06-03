Sofia Vergara was inspired by Rosalia and raised the temperature

Sofia Vergara, the 49-year-old Colombian actress and model based in the United States, joins Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel again on the 17th season of America’s Got Talent, which premiered May 31 on NBC. Starting in August, live shows begin, and episodes will air on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Once again, many skilled people will compete for the million dollar prize and the opportunity to title America’s Got Talent Vegas. Sophia Their peers will judge the performance of those vying for first place, handing out golden bells and some red bells.

“It’s time!!! We’ve had a lot of wild exams this year, are you ready to spend your Tuesdays with me? My birthday Sophia in their networks. He also welcomed his partner Heidi Klum. “Happy birthday. You are simply the best!! Don’t change!!! I give you snacks,” he wrote in the post.

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum. Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

Always active in their networks, this Thursday Sophia Surprised again with #TBT (Thursday Throwback) as usual. Once a week, the actress shares content from previous years in which she recalls the beautiful moments. On the first Thursday of June, she posted photos in a bathing suit from her travels around Greece.

Sofia Vergara in Greece. Source: Instagram @sofiavergara

Apparently, the jury was inspired by Rosalia. The Catalan singer is currently on a trip to Santorini, one of the Cyclades islands in the Aegean Sea, with her current partner, Puerto Rican singer Rao Alejandro. In this post, Sophia donned a white, black, and even neon green swimsuit to do “TBT al Verano.” The post exceeded 160,000 likes and 1,000 comments.