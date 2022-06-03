June 3, 2022

Sofia Vergara was inspired by Rosalia and raised the temperature

Lane Skeldon June 3, 2022

Sofia Vergara, the 49-year-old Colombian actress and model based in the United States, joins Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel again on the 17th season of America’s Got Talent, which premiered May 31 on NBC. Starting in August, live shows begin, and episodes will air on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Once again, many skilled people will compete for the million dollar prize and the opportunity to title America’s Got Talent Vegas. Sophia Their peers will judge the performance of those vying for first place, handing out golden bells and some red bells.

