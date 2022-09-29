What are the steps to access the US Visa Lottery 2024 and until when is there a deadline | green cards | USA | USA | green card | VD 2024 | October 8 | How to immigrate to the United States Procedures | Globalism

Government United State You will begin receiving visa lottery applications corresponding to the fiscal year 2024. The Department of State has announced that from October 8, the window will open to receive said electronic applications. As in previous years, 55,000 legal permanent residences, also known as green cards or green cards, will be withdrawn.

According to Univisón, the Kentucky Department of State’s National Visa Center noted this The window will close at noon on November 8.

Between 11 million and 14 million citizens of the countries included in the United States in the list will participate in the drawingwho can submit their applications free of charge on the website of the United States Department of State.

Like last year, in the draw of 2024 Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela were excluded from the list.

Bangladesh, Canada, China (including Hong Kong), India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, the United Kingdom (including Ireland), and Vietnam were also excluded.

lottery rules Excluding countries that have sent more than 50,000 immigrants to the United States in the past five yearsInstead, it is open to citizens of countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States.

Last year, President Joe Biden lifted restrictions on the program and, in general, the immigration ban that his predecessor, Donald Trump, had ordered.

If you have participated in the Diversity Visa program in the past two years, find the status of your application now. You will need your online registration confirmation number, last name and date of birth to verify your status. https://t.co/gFBpEpnwYD pic.twitter.com/9f4NQbZs4E – USAGov (USAGov) September 26, 2022

Univision Develop a guide about the requirements to apply for Visa Lottery 2024:

Accepted forms are:

Be the spouse of a citizen of a country with historically low rates of immigration to the United States.

If yes, you can claim your spouse’s country of birth, provided that both you and your spouse are on the given application entry, are eligible, and earn one of 55,000 residences.

the rules

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a file on its website Competition ruleswhose applications will be received electronically from noon on October 5 until noon on November 8.

Between 11 and 14 million contestants from all over the world participate in the visa lottery draw every year, which is completely free and you can only participate by entering the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website On the dates from the opening of the application receipt window until its closing.

The US government has indicated that Visa Lottery It is only open to people from countries that meet certain requirements, including education or work experience, whether they have completed high school or its equivalent or have two years of work experience.

Participants who do not meet the requirements “must not enroll in the DV-2024 program,” refer to the competition rules.

The United States will withdraw 55,000 visas. (Andrea Reno/AFP).

Request

Request to participate in Visa Lottery 2024 It must be filled out in English. (Document will be available from noon on October 5 at DOS digital page).

The county administration He warns that according to the rules of the competition, only forms submitted until the closing date, noon on November 8, will be accepted.

Pre-selected from the lottery Visa Lottery 2024 They will be notified by mail between May and July 2023. In return, as the various stages of the competition go through, they will be able to refer back to the program page using the entry registration numbers they receive once the application is submitted. .

The government advises that there is no cost to submit the online registration form. It recommends using an updated browser when submitting your request. It’s possible that older browsers, such as Internet Explorer 8, for example, will not allow you to progress through the electronic entry process.

Visa Lottery Since the 1990s

In 2017, the then president Donald Trump He instituted a series of measures to prevent citizens of Muslim-majority countries from entering the country, and the measure that eventually went into effect imposed restrictions on immigration from eight countries: Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Somalia and Yemen. .

Shortly after his January 20 presidential inauguration, Biden issued an executive order ending his “discriminatory veto of entry into the United States.”

According to the State Department, in compliance with the regulations imposed by Trump, Tens of thousands of visa applications were rejected in fiscal years 2017, 2018, and 2019.

Visa Lottery was established under the 1990 Act It targets applicants who meet certain requirements such as having a high school education, at least two years of work experience, and a clean record of criminal activities.