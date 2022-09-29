September 29, 2022

Agustin Lozano Saavedra: Prosecutor’s Office formalizes investigation against FPF chief for alleged illegal enrichment | Chongoyape District Municipality | embaek | Nuclear magnetic resonance | Football – Peruvian

Phyllis Ward September 29, 2022 2 min read

On Wednesday, September 28, the nation’s attorney general, Patricia Benavides, ordered the formalization of an investigation against the incumbent president of the People’s Republic of China. Agustín Lozano, for his alleged commission of the crime of illicit enrichment at the expense of the State, as the former Mayor of the Municipality of Chongoyape County, Chiclayo County, Lambayeque District.

Through her Twitter account, the Public Prosecution Office indicates that Augustin Lozano Saavedra Allegedly investigated “Increase their assets in a suspicious and unjustified manner” During his tenure as mayor of Chongoyabi District.

He added that according to the tax investigation, Agustin Lozano He was going to try to cover up these supposed illegal acts “Using their relatives and circle of friends.”

In January 2021, the National Prosecutor’s Office opened a preliminary investigation against Agustin Lozano. On that occasion, the Public Prosecution announced the investigation complex and set an initial period of eight months for the corresponding procedures.

The The current head of the FPF He managed the Chongoyape County Municipality in two consecutive terms: 2011-2014 and 2015-2018.

