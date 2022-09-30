This is what Televisa actors and actresses earn

maybe one of Most passive questions in show business are how much do actresses and actresses earn, specifically if they work in film, theater or television, for some platform or some television station. It’s also a question that can be asked among thousands of applicants striving for stardom.

The cast of Televisa’s ‘Cuna de lobos’ on their return to the small screen in 2019 (Photo: Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images).

ANDA is the union that combines the acting and artistic union of Mexico in all its disciplines since 1934. Its mission, according to its lawsis to defend the human, economic, social and cultural rights of all those working in the performing arts. Guild members also have the right to services Such as basic medical care, emergencies, retirement, employment, among others.

According to Lizzie Martinez, an actress my secretAnd the Per day of registration or calling they charge between 1500 and 2500 pesos (between $74 and $124)“You could say it goes up depending on what time you’ve been working, how many hours you work, etc, and obviously it also depends on what kind of character you’re doing, and the first part, -star, star.”

Glassdoor, a company dedicated to information about jobs, companies, and employee experience, has in its database that an anonymous person who appears to be in a secondary or secondary role can earn up to 8,629 Mexican pesos (about $428) for a month’s worth of work.

Claquetazo on the first day of recordings for the telenovela ‘Corazón Salvaje’ in 2009 in Veracruz, Mexico. (Photo: Hector Vivas/Jam Media/LatinContent via Getty Images).

There is another benefit within Televisa that some actors and actresses still receive, the so-called wardrobe cardwhich existed when the company didn’t have its own wardrobe, so its stars and non-famous ones had to get their clothes done.

“Right now he has a huge (closet) where they have thousands upon thousands of clothes, but they keep pushing that wardrobe card on certain occasions, and they give it out when you have a certain track record, and then it goes up a little bit by bit with the track that you have… (could be) from Five thousand ten thousand twenty thousand pesos even more than a millionThe singer also revealed.

Keep reading the story

And what interests us all the most is Famous Exclusive Contracts which Televisa had offered since the beginning of the seventies to a portion of its artists and consisted of a monthly payment for signatories who work only for the TV station and are available for whatever is needed (Teletón, Fiesta Mexicana, Las 12 uvas, etc.), and this was independent of the amount they received per class From the chapters of the program or melodrama in which they participated.

Actress Ludwika Paleta will star in the Televisa series ‘Travesuras de Niña Mala’ (Photo by Eyepix/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

Although the numbers have not been made public, the newspaper Globalism It was published in 2017 that stars such as Thalia, Fernando Colonga, Ernesto LaGuardia, Angelique Boyer, Mette Perrone, Ludwica Paletta and Araceli Arambolla, among many others, Receiving dollar payments equivalent to more than 400,000 pesos per month.

But since 2017, these exclusive contracts have expired “due to the serious economic crisis that Televisa has experienced in recent years.” “I still had a year of exclusivity in 2016 when I just left CEA and that’s great because They give you a monthly payment without having to work, but that’s also not good because you can’t do anything anywhere else. It can range from ten thousand to twenty thousand pesos and a million a month,” Lizzie revealed in a TikTok video.

Would you like to be a part of this world?

You may also be interested in | on the video

A member of the National Guard receives 100 pesos from the “bite”