Two arrested for forging Nacho’s book and other texts

Santo Domingo, d.

The Public Prosecution Office requested coercive measures against Santiago Aristides Valdez Bayano and Diogenes Alvarez Prieto, accused of extensive reproduction and illegal commercial promotion of the book “Nacho Domenicano” and other reading texts, in violation of copyright and intellectual property.

The indictment demanded before the Judicial Office of Permanent Concern Services the imposition of an economic guarantee of 100,000 pesos each, a periodic offer and obstruction of leaving the country.

The two men were caught copying large numbers of copies of “Nacho Dominicano” and “Learning to Read with María and Manuel” by Susaeta, as well as the book “Caligrafía Dominicana” from Ediciones MB.

Prosecutors confiscated 511 metal plates with images of Nacho, reams of bound pages, 78 covers of Dominican font, a copy of Learning to Read with Maria and Manuel, as well as various printing and binding materials.

According to the order document, filed by Attorney General Jesse James Ventura Ovalis, both defendants violated Sections 20 and 169, Number 2, verbatim b, c and f of Law 65-00, on Copyright, which criminalizes copying, distribution, and sale. for a work without the author’s permission.