Cubans Attention: Information Note from ETECSA

Attention Cuban customers of the telecommunications company (ETECSA) of the island announced some changes in an information note on the current situation, due to electrical effects and the passage of Hurricane Ian.

In this Release They noted that “taking into account the effects of the passage of Hurricane Ian and the country’s energy emergency, we are informing customers”

Nauta Hogar’s phone bill payment date and monthly fee have been extended, so the two services will not be separated.

– Hours linked to your Nauta Hogar account that have not been consumed will be additionally charged back to your account during the first days of October.

– Adjustments in the fixed telephone bill are made by correspondence with the time of impact on the service.

More ETECSA information this week

They had previously identified work to continue restoring communications services in some areas affected by the storm.

“Cleaning and repair tasks are being carried out on cables and over 1,200 pillars affected by strong winds and fallen trees,” the memo reads.

They explained that more than 100,000 fixed services were disrupted by the meteorological phenomenon, accounting for 15% of the total phone lines in the five counties that were under the impact of the typhoon.

On the other hand, they pointed out that “the national power situation directly affects the operation of radio bases and cabinets, so the mobile service and part of the fixed telephone will be restored with the resumption of electricity.”

“At the conclusion of this information, the reported impact of this concept is 40% of the total number of radio base sites and 7% of phone services in the country. Our local and supporting forces are working to shorten outage times.”