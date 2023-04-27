Websites for sending remittances to Cuba have been updated

Orbit, a company little known until granted a license by the Central Bank of Cuba to process sending money transfers to the island, this month published an updated list of places to send money to Cuba.

On the list, there are some platforms that have been linked to Cuban money transfer companies for some time and others that are less well known.

The company has made it clear to users on social networks that it only processes and processes remittances issued by companies linked to it, from abroad to Cuba, and not the other way around.

ORBIT has specified that at this time shipments only work from the United States and still not work from third countries.

Available sites for sending remittances to Cuba through ORBIT:

New to this list is TransFast vidaipayboth of which are based in Spain according to the information available on their websites.

VidaiPay assures in its networks that it has “the best rates available for recharges and transfers to Cuba, from anywhere in the world”. The platform makes shipments to the MLC cards of BPA, BANDEC and Metropolitan banks and to the US dollar account of the MiTransfer exchange.

Some Cuban banks and the telecom company Etecsa have recently promoted this site for sending money to Cuba.