USCIS Alerts About Filing Multiple Forms I-134A

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released a new letter about filing Form I-134A.

Through said form, US sponsors complete the “Online Application to Become a Support Person and Advertise Financial Support.” This is the first step for recipients in Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to obtain authorization to travel to the United States.

However, due to delays in resolving many cases, applicants are uploading more than one Form I-134A, something USCIS has been alerting to recently.

They posted this Tuesday: “Prospective sponsors must not file more than one Form I-134A for the same beneficiary. If you have not received a decision on the I-134A you filed, check the status of your case through USCIS account Connected”.

What Happens When Supportive Persons in the United States File Form I-134A? According to the official information, if approved, recipients will receive an email with instructions for creating a USCIS account online and other steps.

The immigration authority advises that you carefully review submitted emails, including junk mail and spam folders.

Sponsors, Paroles, and Form I-134A

But if the Immigration Service determines that Form I-134A is not sufficient, the decision will be final. “The beneficiary will receive an email from USCIS letting them know that we have determined that the Form I-134A filed on their behalf is insufficient,” they explained.

However, this does not mean that people do not have more opportunities. Sponsors may file a new Form I-134A in the same name as the beneficiary, or someone else may do so to get a different outcome.

Last March, the US Embassy in Cuba referred to this issue: “In general, the Humanitarian Affairs Department (HAB) in USCIS adjudicates parole petitions within 90 days of receipt“.

“Make sure you don’t submit the petition multiple times if you don’t meet the 90-day deadline. You have to wait because processing the same thing can take longer than that,” they warned.

However, some Cubans who expressed their opinions on the USCIS page confirmed that they submitted their application more than 100 days ago and have yet to receive a response.