Wanted: How about 150 thousand pesos worth of 1 dollar bills | Dollar in Argentina | Answers

There’s a lot out there Ready to pay up to 150 thousand Argentine pesos to get one of the 6.4 million tickets. It was published in duplicate in 2014 As happens, also, with 1 dollar sold for 45 thousand dollars.

Banknotes with flaws and anomalies are a big attraction for collectorsSo a simple printing error can shoot its value to unimaginable numbers.

The Bureau of Engraving and PrintingIn 2014, the government agency responsible for printing US dollars mistakenly issued two identical print runs. 6.4 million dollars in bills. That year, the first printing was distributed in the state New York. Two years later, another came as well Washington.

Due to this situation they are scattered all over the world 6.4 million $1 “bills” With the same serial number, but so far, only Only 9 such pairs have been found Some collectors pay a fortune to acquire them.

To find out if your dollar bill is worth thousands of dollars, you need to check its serial number, which should be in between B00000001 and B00250000 or B03200001 and B09600000.

In addition to the serial number, the stamp from the ticket should be ensured Federal Reserve with the letter “B”.. Also, the serial number must end with an asterisk.

