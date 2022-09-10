What is an EB-3 visa that allows you to travel to the United States for work: process requirements

Many people want to work in America Different visas can be implemented so that the stay is legalOne of them EB-3 or third preference. As stated therein That country’s immigration officeDesigned for foreigners who meet the requirements in one of three established categories.

What is an EB3 visa, it allows you to travel to the US for work

Special workers

Required Certificate: Must comply with the above and receive permanent full-time employment.

Professionals

Unskilled Workers (Other Workers)

All three categories require employment and labor certification, and the application process is the same as EB-2. that is, First the labor certificate is processedThen an immigrant application is made for a foreign worker, and finally, in the future, a change of status to resident visa is requested.

You can legally work and live in the US With a spouse and unmarried children under 21, as well as a work permit in the United States, the opportunity for minors to study at any institution in the United States, Social Security, loans and U.S. Future citizenship.

A step-by-step process for processing an EB-3 visa to splash

The employer must file Form I-140. This is an immigration petition, showing that you can pay the salary until the immigrant attains permanent residency. In addition, you must:

The employer must show that no U.S. workers have been laid off, with proof that no one can be found for the job, such as a newspaper ad or job opening.

On average, the entire I-140 form process takes six months. Pay $1,225 for faster resolution, and you can speed it up with the Priority option.