What is an EB-3 visa that allows you to travel to the United States for work: process requirements

Winston Hale September 10, 2022 2 min read

Many people want to work in America Different visas can be implemented so that the stay is legalOne of them EB-3 or third preference. As stated therein That country’s immigration officeDesigned for foreigners who meet the requirements in one of three established categories.

Special workers

Required Certificate: Must comply with the above and receive permanent full-time employment.

Professionals

Unskilled Workers (Other Workers)

All three categories require employment and labor certification, and the application process is the same as EB-2. that is, First the labor certificate is processedThen an immigrant application is made for a foreign worker, and finally, in the future, a change of status to resident visa is requested.

You can legally work and live in the US With a spouse and unmarried children under 21, as well as a work permit in the United States, the opportunity for minors to study at any institution in the United States, Social Security, loans and U.S. Future citizenship.

A step-by-step process for processing an EB-3 visa
The employer must file Form I-140. This is an immigration petition, showing that you can pay the salary until the immigrant attains permanent residency. In addition, you must:

The employer must show that no U.S. workers have been laid off, with proof that no one can be found for the job, such as a newspaper ad or job opening.

On average, the entire I-140 form process takes six months. Pay $1,225 for faster resolution, and you can speed it up with the Priority option.

