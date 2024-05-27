Walmart-offers.jpg

Walmart is launching a hot sale on one of the best Samsung smart TVs

Without giving more conversions, the product that Walmart Featured on its website (walmart.com) is a 55-inch portable TV Samsung The Serif QLED 4K is at a discount of at least $300.

As detailed on the page Walmartthe innovative TV that previously cost $1,497.99 is now available for $1,197.99, all thanks to… Offers For Memorial Day.

Samsung TV.jpg

The innovative thing about this smart TV Samsung sold at Walmart It’s in its design. It happens to be 360 ​​degrees, and it’s designed to go anywhere, without cables in sight.

This TV offers WalmartIn addition, it can add elegance to any space in your home, and you can even place it in the garden with one important fact: it is waterproof.

Plus, this TV has an anti-reflective screen, so light will never be an obstacle to enjoying it. On the other hand, it must be added that the support of this smart TV is removable.

What is the best-selling Samsung TV in 2023?

Leave aside Walmart It must be said that last year 2023, high-end TV was the best-selling ever Samsung It was the Samsung 55Q77C, a smart TV with similar features to the product described previously.

This TV Samsung It comes with a QLED processor, which improves and adapts the picture quality. Moreover, as for the sound, it adjusts automatically thanks to the effect of artificial intelligence.

Regarding the duration of smart TVs SamsungTechnology pages confirm that with an average of 6 hours a day of use, the brand’s TV can last up to 45 years.

Now you know, if you want to take advantage of Offers On this Memorial Day, you can buy one of the best smart TVs in the world Samsung On hand Walmart.