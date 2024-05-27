In a future driven by artificial intelligence, Musk predicts an era of abundance without scarcity of goods or services for humanity (Reuters/David Swanson)

Elon Musk, billionaire businessman and CEO of companies such as Tesla and SpaceXAmazon has reaffirmed its firm belief that artificial intelligence will eventually eliminate the need for humans to work, heralding an era of “global high income.”

In his last participation remotely in the conference FIFA technology in ParisMusk was asked if he was worried about losing his job to the company Amnesty International What will I do in this case?

“In the benign scenario, perhaps none of us would get a job. There would be a universal high income, not a universal basic income. There would be no shortage of goods or services,” he replied in compiled remarks. Fox Business.

According to the tech mogul, he is also the owner of… sThere is an 80% chance that you will progress Amnesty International It leads to a situation where humans do not need a job and have everything they need.

“The question would really be: How, if a computer can do everything, and robots can do everything better than you, how does your life have meaning?” “That would be the real question in this benign scenario,” he said.

Musk had previously considered that artificial intelligence would eventually become so advanced that it would eliminate the need for humans to work. “I think we are witnessing here the most destructive force in history,” the billionaire said about artificial intelligence during his meeting with the British Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak last year.

“It’s hard to say exactly what that point will be, but there will come a point where no work will be needed,” he said.

Also founder Neuralink He described a scenario in which humans live abundant lives, supported by intelligent robotic companions, with a “high universal income” rather than just a universal basic income. However, in this future, where money and work are no longer an issue, Musk raised existential questions about the purpose of human life.

The billionaire suggested that humans could find meaning by giving meaning to AI systems themselves, just as our brain tries to make our limbic system happy.

“Maybe that’s the way it’s going to be with Amnesty InternationalTechnology is trying to make our cerebral cortex happy, which is trying to make our limbic system happy, and perhaps we are the ones giving meaning or purpose to artificial intelligence.

Although seeing musk It may seem utopian or dystopian, depending on your point of view, but it is a reflection of your beliefs about the destructive impact of technology on the future of humanity and work. as Amnesty International As his rapid progress continues, his predictions raise profound questions about the meaning and purpose of human life in an increasingly automated world.