Visa Lottery Results, USA 2022: Check If You Have Won the Visa Lottery | Resident or Green Card | USA Visa Lottery | US Embassy | NMRI EMCC | the answers

attention! The US Embassy in Peru has conducted the Visa Lottery Draw for 2023 and the results of the lottery are already known. Since the inscriptions closed in November 2021, the results of the 50,000 visa lottery for the Diversity Visa Program will eventually be known, and this will allow for permanent residence or a “green card”.

It is important to note that people who have applied more than once during the entry period are automatically disqualified from the entire draw and are no longer eligible to win a visa in that draw.

How do I know if I have been selected in the visa lottery?

To find out if you have won the visa lottery, you must enter https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/us-visas/immigrate/diversity-visa-program-entry/diversity-visa-sub Saturday, May 7 to check the results, as detailed on the official website of the US State Department.

If you manage to win a visa, you must go to the website and enter the confirmation number that was provided at the time of registration, as well as some information necessary to identify you.

Likewise, it is important that people who were able to register for this raffle (DV-2023) keep their confirmation number until at least September 30, 2023, because in case of any problem, they will have the current participation number.

However, if you write down the registration number or if you lose it, you can check if you won by entering your details (name, date of birth, email), the State Department warns on its website.

What do I do if I am selected as a visa lottery winner?

If you are selected as one of the lucky ones to get a visa in the lottery, then everything you need to do will be shown step by step. The Department of State encourages selected participants to promptly complete the online DS-260 application to schedule an interview at the appropriate U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

In 2023, visas will be issued to all those selected, who must go to stay in the United States.

What countries are excluded from the visa lottery?

Just as many people can register for the visa lottery, there are many countries that were excluded from the draw, namely: Venezuela, Brazil, Colombia, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic, on the US side. While the other countries that were unable to participate are Canada, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United Kingdom and their territories except Northern Ireland.

On Thursday, the United Nations announced the dispatch of a new convoy to rescue civilians from steel plants in Azovstal, the last outpost of Ukrainian resistance in Mariupol, despite the fact that Ukraine accuses Russia of not respecting the unilateral truce it promised to facilitate. evacuation.