Visa Lottery 2023: How to check results if you win one of 55,000 coveted green cards

millions of Foreigners who applied for the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program in 2021 They began to receive news about whether or not they were among the 55,000 selected. As of May 7, applicants were able to check the results of the 2023 visa lottery, As reported by the United States Office of Consular Affairs. It is detailed that the official tool of the department is The only way to know the winner, Because there will be no mail or other documents.

The website of the office itself has already made it possible to do a function Check DV Entry Status-Available to search for each applicant’s status. Just You must enter the unique confirmation data saved in your entry record DV-2023Click on the blue button titled Check the status of. This tool is the only means by which participants will be notified if they are selected.

You must have the data on hand to complete the process screenshot

Ministry of Foreign Affairs also Make it clear that people who are not selected will receive a notification in the same wayvia Incoming status check. The results will be visible from May 7 to September 30, 2023.

How to check results if you win the 2023 green card lottery

First of all, some data is required to be able to enter the platform That will provide the results, this is the number assigned at the time of registration to the lottery, the name and date of birth, as well as the authentication code indicated by the system. Once confirmed, simply enter the tool Check DV Entry Status.

An important fact is that the US authorities have been selecting more than 55,000 beneficiaries since then Not all winners are eligible to complete the process, as winning is only one step and then the whole procedure must be followed“Being randomly selected as specified does not guarantee that you will receive a visa or even be able to submit a visa application or schedule a visa interview,” the department warns.

What do I do if I win the 2023 visa lottery?

If you are one of the chosen The person will need to perform other actions guided by the same function as the DV Entry Status Check. You will be directed to a confirmation page that will provide further instructions, including immigration processing fees.

In this May 25, 2021 photo, the cover of a US passport is in Washington. (AP Photo/Eileen Putman)

Then compliance must be confirmed. All requirements to prove the admissibility of the reason for receiving the residence card. The steps to follow are given below:

What do you bring for the interview?

Be quick and comply with all requirements, as well as follow the step-by-step instructions, These are the main recommendations for a successful completion of this process.