Violeta Rodriguez is passionate about biology – university life

It was in high school when biology teacher Violeta Rodriguez inspired Castro to study the profession.

Over time, teacher College of Biological Sciences She became passionate about life, especially insects, which she discovered in her third semester of college.

Violeta Rodriguez is passionate about biology



“I came to the entomology lab around my third semester. I remember I went out with some students who were in sixth grade and they brought insects. While I was with them, I attended a conference on species biodiversity, and that's where insects caught my attention. I joined this laboratory and joined Dr. Humberto Quiroz since 1993. To this day, I have worked and participated in all the projects, obtained my master's and doctoral degrees here and today I also teach.

From working with Aquatic insects To know the quality of water in rivers to implement projects Forensic entomologyThrough which criminal investigations are supported, the teacher has contributed to raising awareness of the impact of insects on society and the environment.

Violeta Rodriguez is passionate about biology



Entomology opens a wide scope for us: we have worked with forensic entomology, specifically with pests of stored products; “We have done research related to insects that arrive and colonize corpses, that is, forensic entomology, and also urban entomology, which has to do with all the pests found in cities.” Violeta Rodriguez Castro Professor, College of Biological Sciences



Which is that InsectsAccording to the specialist, they are very important for life itself, because they become indicators of quality in terrestrial and aquatic environments.

“It is the group of animals that has the greatest diversity and is one of the most abundant. It is perhaps very insignificant and is dismissed in some cases and with good reason because it is a vector of disease and carries and sickens people and animals. However, I assure you that not a day will go by in your life that you will not come across An insect wherever you are, its importance lies in the fact that it is part of food chains in ecosystems.

Violeta Rodriguez is passionate about biology

Profile of a biologist

For Rodriguez Castro, Biological sciences They are essential for knowing what is happening in the world and in the interactions that occur between organisms, which is why biologists are of great importance thanks to their knowledge and sensitivity, with which they can solve any environmental possibility.

“When we think of biologists, we probably think of a biology teacher, and we cannot underestimate the importance of teaching these classes, which are delivered by people who have the passion, and who also have the appropriate and relevant knowledge to be able to explain all the biological processes; However, we see projects out there, we see people making proposals who, for example, can offer some alternatives that are very friendly to all the organisms that they interact with, so it's not just about seeing personal benefit but also about let's see how it goes, “To influence everything in life and it is necessary in any country.”

Violeta Rodriguez is passionate about biology



For this reason, the expert announced some basic requirements that must be met by everyone who wants to study biological sciences.

“They must have awareness and respect for life, undertake appropriate and relevant management of any natural resource, and also have sensitivity and interest in learning because this field is very dynamic and changes day by day, so we have to constantly update and learn.” Violeta Rodriguez Castro



“Another important aspect that I would see in a person who is interested in studying biology is that they love and like to be curious and observe what is happening around them, because here everything changes. He added: “We have to constantly change, and this is how we develop.”