January 25, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Violeta Rodriguez is passionate about biology – university life

Violeta Rodriguez is passionate about biology – university life

Zera Pearson January 25, 2024 3 min read

It was in high school when biology teacher Violeta Rodriguez inspired Castro to study the profession.

Over time, teacher College of Biological Sciences She became passionate about life, especially insects, which she discovered in her third semester of college.

Violeta Rodriguez is passionate about biology

“I came to the entomology lab around my third semester. I remember I went out with some students who were in sixth grade and they brought insects. While I was with them, I attended a conference on species biodiversity, and that's where insects caught my attention. I joined this laboratory and joined Dr. Humberto Quiroz since 1993. To this day, I have worked and participated in all the projects, obtained my master's and doctoral degrees here and today I also teach.

From working with Aquatic insects To know the quality of water in rivers to implement projects Forensic entomologyThrough which criminal investigations are supported, the teacher has contributed to raising awareness of the impact of insects on society and the environment.

Violeta Rodriguez is passionate about biology
Violeta Rodriguez is passionate about biology

Entomology opens a wide scope for us: we have worked with forensic entomology, specifically with pests of stored products; “We have done research related to insects that arrive and colonize corpses, that is, forensic entomology, and also urban entomology, which has to do with all the pests found in cities.”

Violeta Rodriguez Castro

Professor, College of Biological Sciences

Which is that InsectsAccording to the specialist, they are very important for life itself, because they become indicators of quality in terrestrial and aquatic environments.

“It is the group of animals that has the greatest diversity and is one of the most abundant. It is perhaps very insignificant and is dismissed in some cases and with good reason because it is a vector of disease and carries and sickens people and animals. However, I assure you that not a day will go by in your life that you will not come across An insect wherever you are, its importance lies in the fact that it is part of food chains in ecosystems.

See also  The missions so far this year have included nearly 100 new professionals in the Professional Council of Economic Sciences
Violeta Rodriguez is passionate about biology
Violeta Rodriguez is passionate about biology

Profile of a biologist

For Rodriguez Castro, Biological sciences They are essential for knowing what is happening in the world and in the interactions that occur between organisms, which is why biologists are of great importance thanks to their knowledge and sensitivity, with which they can solve any environmental possibility.

“When we think of biologists, we probably think of a biology teacher, and we cannot underestimate the importance of teaching these classes, which are delivered by people who have the passion, and who also have the appropriate and relevant knowledge to be able to explain all the biological processes; However, we see projects out there, we see people making proposals who, for example, can offer some alternatives that are very friendly to all the organisms that they interact with, so it's not just about seeing personal benefit but also about let's see how it goes, “To influence everything in life and it is necessary in any country.”

Violeta Rodriguez is passionate about biology
Violeta Rodriguez is passionate about biology

For this reason, the expert announced some basic requirements that must be met by everyone who wants to study biological sciences.

“They must have awareness and respect for life, undertake appropriate and relevant management of any natural resource, and also have sensitivity and interest in learning because this field is very dynamic and changes day by day, so we have to constantly update and learn.”

Violeta Rodriguez Castro


“Another important aspect that I would see in a person who is interested in studying biology is that they love and like to be curious and observe what is happening around them, because here everything changes. He added: “We have to constantly change, and this is how we develop.”

See also  Seremi de Ciencias on the Charter of a Sustainable and Inclusive Area: "This could be an example of good practice"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The deadline for submitting abstracts for the 26th International Cattle Medicine Congress in Enembe is 30 January

January 25, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

January 28 What happened on this day?

January 25, 2024 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Lebanon and Libya discuss the disappearance of the cleric and Gaddafi's son

January 24, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

How Iowa and New Hampshire show Trump's weaknesses among the general electorate

January 25, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Henry Urrutia spoke about the fight between Cubans Puig and Maya at LVBP

January 25, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

The first picture of the Japanese SLIM probe after arriving at the moon and the technical problems

January 25, 2024 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Manatees discovered in an underwater cave system in Mexico

January 25, 2024 Phyllis Ward